Business News Wales Appoints Natalie James as Operations and Team Support Executive

Business News Wales announced today that Natalie James has been appointed as operations and team support executive.

With a background in the media advertising industry, Natalie will be overseeing operational support to the team as well as supporting client relationships and future recruitment and staff retention.

Natalie has 17 years’ experience in nurturing team relationships and operational support within management. She has a keen eye for building and maintaining great cultures within businesses, understanding the importance people as the backbone of any company. In recent years, she was a hands-on team executive at advertising agency, S3 Advertising.

Mark Powney, MD, Business News Wales said:

“I am delighted to welcome Natalie to the team at such a pivotal moment for Business News Wales. Natalie has gained invaluable experience within the media sector over the last year few years and will be instrumental in overseeing all operations. Natalie’s team management experience will be important as we begin to scale the business further in 2022, in particular helping to develop our workplace culture, employee benefits and employee share scheme. As we move into a new way of working, people and talent will be pivotal to our growth and I am so pleased Natalie has decided to join us to oversee this area of the company.”

Natalie James said: