Business News Wales Announced as Business Media Partner for Defence Security Resilience Cymru 2025

Business News Wales has been announced as the business media partner for Defence Security Resilience Cymru (DSRC) 2026, Wales’ flagship event for the defence, security and resilience sectors.

As part of the partnership, Business News Wales will produce a special three-part podcast series exploring the strategic importance of Wales within the UK defence and resilience landscape.

The series will examine how Welsh businesses can access opportunities within the defence, security and resilience sectors, explore Wales’ role in supporting sovereign capability and national resilience, and highlight the partnerships, innovation and supply chain opportunities shaping future growth. Featuring industry leaders, policymakers and sector experts, the podcasts will provide valuable insight for organisations seeking to engage with this rapidly growing market.

The UK defence budget exceeds £62 billion annually, with increasing emphasis on SME participation across defence, security and resilience supply chains. Wales is well positioned to benefit from these opportunities through its strengths in manufacturing, engineering, cyber security, digital technologies, infrastructure and innovation.

Taking place at ICC Wales, Newport, DSRC brings together industry leaders, government representatives, prime contractors, SMEs, innovators, investors and academia to explore the opportunities, challenges and future direction of one of the UK’s most strategically important and fastest-growing sectors.

As part of the partnership, Business News Wales will provide comprehensive pre-event, live and post-event coverage, helping to raise awareness of the opportunities available to Welsh businesses and showcasing the organisations helping to shape the future of the sector.

Mark Powney, Managing Director of Business News Wales, said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with Defence Security Resilience Cymru and supporting an event that is becoming increasingly important to Wales’ economic future. The defence, security and resilience sectors represent significant growth opportunities for Welsh businesses. “With major investment programmes taking place across the UK and internationally, it is vital that Welsh businesses understand where the opportunities exist and how they can position themselves within these supply chains. Wales has the skills, innovation and industrial capability to play a major role, but we cannot afford to miss out on the opportunities that are emerging. Through this partnership, we want to help shine a spotlight on the organisations, partnerships and innovations that can ensure Wales secures its share of this growing market.”

Phil Jones, Chief Executive of Business in Focus, said:

“We are pleased to be working alongside Business News Wales as our official business media partner for DSRC. Over many years they have established themselves as one of Wales’ most respected business communications platforms, with a strong track record of engaging both business leaders and public sector decision-makers. “As DSRC continues to grow, it is important that we can reach audiences across industry, government and the wider stakeholder community. Business News Wales provides access to exactly those audiences and will play an important role in helping us amplify the opportunities available to organisations operating within the defence, security and resilience ecosystem.”

The partnership will include a dedicated content programme designed to maximise engagement and extend the reach of DSRC beyond the exhibition floor.

On the day of the event, the Business News Wales editorial team will conduct interviews with a wide range of exhibitors, speakers, sponsors and delegates, capturing insights, innovations and perspectives from across the defence, security and resilience ecosystem.

These interviews will form part of an extensive post-event content programme designed to showcase Welsh capability, highlight emerging opportunities and ensure the insights and connections created at DSRC continue to generate value long after the event has concluded.