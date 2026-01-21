Business News Wales and CBI Wales Strengthen Partnership to Amplify the Voice of Welsh Industry

Business News Wales, Wales’ leading independent B2B publisher, and CBI Wales have announced a strengthened partnership designed to give Welsh industry a stronger, more influential voice in 2026 and beyond.

The revised partnership will see CBI Wales working more closely with Business News Wales’ growing editorial programme, providing a structured and independent platform for business leaders to contribute insight on the challenges and opportunities shaping Wales’ economy.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to ensuring that the perspectives of businesses operating at the heart of the Welsh economy are heard, understood, and accurately represented across the business and policy landscape.

Through the reach and influence of Business News Wales, a Welsh-owned publisher unaffiliated with national media groups, insight from industry will be amplified via digital, print, and event platforms, reaching decision-makers across government, local authorities, and the wider business community.

Speaking about the partnership, Mark Powney, Managing Director of Business News Wales, said:

“This strengthened partnership with CBI Wales reinforces our shared belief that Wales’ economic future must be informed by real-world business insight. By working together, we can help ensure industry has a stronger, clearer voice in national conversations as we move into 2026.”

Russell Greenslade, Director of CBI Wales, added:

“This partnership provides an important platform for Welsh businesses to contribute insight in a trusted, independent environment. Working with Business News Wales allows us to ensure that the voice of industry is clearly heard by policymakers and stakeholders across Wales.”

The partnership will support informed, non-partisan dialogue, strengthen understanding between business and government, and reinforce the role of trusted media in supporting Wales’ economic development.