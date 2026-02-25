Business, Networking and Culture Set to Feature on Mid-Week Schedule at Wales Week London

A varied programme of business, networking and cultural events is scheduled in London today at Wales Week London 2026.

Among the headline events is a Cardiff Capital Region parliamentary reception hosted by Gerald Jones MP at the Thames Pavilion in the House of Commons. The reception aims to showcase the Investment Zone and AI Growth Zone as drivers of innovation and economic growth. It will bring together MPs and strategic partners to explore opportunities in chip capability, advanced technology, skills, and enabling policies for the next decade.

Cardiff Capital Region is also hosting a property and place-based event, Building Growth from Place: Catalysing Innovation with Property Investment, being held at RICS Westminster. The roundtable will explore how South East Wales has seen developments deliver investment opportunities and unlock sites for housing and premises.

A session at Adobe’s Shoreditch campus, hosted by Pugh Computers, will consider Generative AI and creativity in education.

A Wales Week London reception with RBC Brewin Dolphin and the Canada-UK Chamber of Commerce is set to take place at the High Commission of Canada, while an RSAW and Pensaer London networking evening at the London Welsh Centre will feature a guest speaker, relaxed networking, and a live performance by Côr y Boro – Borough Welsh Choir.

Other gatherings include a Celebration of Welsh Women lunch in Notting Hill, sponsored and hosted by Lux Family Law.

In the early evening Evensong at Temple Church adds a cultural dimension to the programme.

For more information visit https://walesweek.london/