Business Leaders Welcome New Kingsway Office Works

Business leaders in Swansea have welcomed the imminent start of works on a major new office development on The Kingsway.

Led by Swansea Council, the development set for the former Oceana nightclub site will provide space for 600 jobs.

Bouygues UK are now on board as the council’s main contractor for the scheme, which will include 114,000 square feet of commercial floorspace with flexible co-working and office opportunities for innovative tech, digital and creative sector businesses.

Construction work will start in coming weeks on the five-storey scheme. Due for completion in the summer of 2023, the development will be carbon zero in operation and worth £32.6 million to Swansea’s economy once complete.

Lisa Hartley, Quadrant Shopping Centre Manager, said:

“This is yet another exciting regeneration scheme in Swansea to look forward to as our city’s major redevelopment continues. “With the way city centres throughout the UK are changing, more office developments and accommodation are needed to create the kind of spending our businesses need to succeed and expand. This development will combine with others to help meet that need, while also assisting with the attraction of new businesses and more investment. “Also – as we’ve seen with the Copr Bay phase one district – construction itself will benefit city centre businesses too because that’s where construction workers will likely be spending their money on food, drinks, accommodation, shopping and other services.”

Russell Greenslade, Chief Executive of Swansea Business Improvement District (BID), said:

“The start of construction work soon at the new office development is even further encouraging news for Swansea city centre, at a time when so many projects are combining to ensure Swansea is in a strong place to bounce back from the impact of the pandemic. “This new development will further improve The Kingsway, following-on from the major transformation scheme there that’s already attracting investment from the private sector. “Footfall is the lifeblood of any business. By providing space for 600 jobs, the new office development will support our city centre by generating more spending in our shops and other businesses, with the flexible, co-working nature of the development catering for how office environments could best function in future.”

The development is part of the Swansea City and Waterfront Digital District project being part-funded by the £1.3 billion Swansea Bay City Deal. It is also supported by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.

The scheme will feature state-of-the-art digital connectivity, a roof terrace, plenty of greenery, and balconies overlooking the city centre and Swansea Bay.

Two underground levels will also be included as part of the development. Public access is planned, as well as a new link between The Kingsway and Oxford Street. Temporary surfacing has been deliberately laid in front of the development site, with permanent paving to be installed there once main construction work has finished.

Access to businesses nearby will be maintained throughout the construction works.

Anyone wishing to receive project updates can register to do so at [email protected]