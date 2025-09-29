Business Leaders to Attend Sport and Business Networking Lunch

Business leaders are set to attend a networking event held as part of Wales’ biggest tennis tournament in decades.

The Sport and Business Networking Lunch, sponsored by Aaron & Partners and Highstream Solutions, will take place as part of the Lexus Wrexham Open – a week-long celebration of tennis, taking place from October 19-26.

Tickets for the business event are close to selling out, with former wheelchair athlete Baroness Grey-Thompson set to take the stage as a keynote speaker.

The 11-times Paralympic gold medal winner will appear alongside cycling legend Joanna Rowsell, who herself won gold at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Around 150 guests at the Ramada Plaza Hotel lunch will then be invited to stay on and watch a match as part of the tournament – an ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour event, and the UK’s biggest outside of the grass courts season.

Helen Johnson, Marketing Partner at legal firm Aaron & Partners, which is sponsoring the event, said:

“This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the achievements of inspirational female athletes while connecting with business leaders from across the region. “We’re especially looking forward to hearing the insights and stories of two sporting icons in Tanni and Joanna, and recognising the values of resilience, determination and leadership that drive excellence both in sport and business.”

The Lexus Wrexham Open is being held in Wales for the first time and will be the biggest women’s tennis tournament in the country since the Rover Championships in 1996.

The lunch will feature a panel focusing on resilience – and how to develop a resilient team in an increasingly challenging world.

Paul Williams, Managing Director of Highstream Solutions, said:

“Highstream are thrilled to support an event that brings together elite sport and business leadership. The Lexus Wrexham Open is not only a showcase of athletic excellence, but also a platform for local businesses to connect, share ideas, and celebrate resilience – values that resonate deeply with our team at Highstream. “Our sponsorship reflects our commitment to the region and to the clients we serve. We’re especially proud to continue supporting our client, Wrexham Tennis and Padel Centre, whose transformation mirrors the kind of innovation and ambition we champion in our own work.”

Dave Courteen, tournament promoter, said:

“This event captures exactly what we want the Lexus Wrexham Open to be about – world-class tennis combined with opportunities to bring people together. “We’re hugely grateful to Aaron & Partners and Highstream Solutions for their support in making this happen, and look forward to welcoming both the business community and tennis fans to what promises to be a fantastic week.”

For more information or to book, click here.