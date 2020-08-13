Business Leaders Say they are More Environmentally Focussed

Two thirds of Britain’s SME business leaders say they are now more environmentally conscious in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to new research.

The survey, jointly commissioned by B2B energy suppliers Opus Energy and Haven Power, part of Drax Group, found that small and medium business bosses are having to make bolder decisions as they prepare for a brave new business world. 66 percent admit that their own leadership requires a greater degree of bravery in decision making since the pandemic.

The news comes as the UK begins to move out of lockdown, and businesses begin to identify processes for the new world. Although over half (59%) say the pandemic has increased the importance of sustainability, the need to stabilise their business is holding them back from making bigger leaps in the sustainability agenda.

Three quarters (75%) of those questioned feel they need to run their businesses differently, with a focus on new ways of working, and almost half (45%) are looking to offer the option of working from home as they seek to provide employees with more flexibility.

Paul Sheffield, Managing Director of Drax’s Customer’s Businesses, said:

“Dealing with COVID-19 and the climate emergency is the greatest challenge the world has possibly ever faced. Business leaders recognise they need to be braver and more agile in their decision making to manage short-term priorities of stabilising their businesses and protecting employees. But they also realise that as we navigate out of lockdown, it’s more important than ever to make sure sustainability is at the heart of their operations. “Drax is committed to enabling a zero carbon, lower cost energy future. We are working with our customers as an energy partner, enabling them to become more sustainable, to reduce their emissions by using renewable electricity, EVs, batteries and smart technologies which are better for the environment but can also have a positive impact on their bottom line as well.”

Opus Energy and Haven Power are both specialist energy suppliers to businesses across the UK. As part of Drax Group, both brands are committed to delivering a zero carbon, lower cost energy future. By providing 100% renewable energy tariffs, developing end-to-end electric mobility solutions, and working with more than 2,300 small independent generators to provide customers with renewable energy, Drax is enabling the businesses it works with source and use their energy effectively, reducing costs and carbon emissions, whilst helping them to grow better businesses.

