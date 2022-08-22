Business Leaders Needed to Drive Regional Skills in Mid Wales

Business leaders and economic experts are being sought by the Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership (RSP) to express an interest to become Chair of the RSP Board.

The RSP Annual Meeting is to be held on Monday 12 September where the new Chair will be announced.

Co-chairs of Growing Mid Wales, which the RSP sits under, Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council and Councillor James Gibson-Watts, Leader of Powys County Council said:

“It is an exciting time for Learning and Skills in Mid Wales. The Regional Skills Partnership works with business leaders and stakeholders across the region to understand the skills provision and labour market needs in order to drive investment that meets the requirements of both employers and the workforce.” “We are looking to appoint a suitably qualified and inspirational person from the private sector to Chair the group. This will be a business person (private company) with business interests in Mid Wales who has a cross county and sub-regional interest and influence. It is expected that the business interests of the Chair will be that of a significant local employer which has an impact on and use of local, regional and national supply chains.”

The Chair of the Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership will play a key role in helping to drive the region’s vision for learning and skills, representing the voice of the private sector in the region to influence and support regional decision-making and to champion the region at a national level.

This will require an individual that can demonstrate:

They are an Industry Leader, particularly from the sectors identified in the Growing Mid Wales vision. The vision can be viewed on the Growing Mid Wales website,

http://growingmidwales.co.uk/strategicgrowthpriorities

Knowledge and experience of the different industry sectors in Mid Wales;

Strong private sector experience;

Strong leadership and partnership ethos;

An understanding of the wider strategic environment and take account of this when making recommendations.

The post is a voluntary position with an approximate commitment of 12 days a year.

Candidates are asked to complete the details outlined in the form found under the RSP documents section of the Growing Mid Wales website, http://growingmidwales.co.uk/documents and return the form to [email protected] by midday on Thursday 25 August. Interviews will be held during the week commencing Monday 29 August.

For further information about the role or to discuss the opportunity further, please contact the RSP Partnership Manager:

Aggie Caesar-Homden, [email protected] / 01597 826713