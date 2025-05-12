Business Leaders Discuss ‘Urgent Topics’ Surrounding AI

Marketing, communications and media specialists met in Cardiff to share their AI strategies.

The Leadership in AI roundtable, convened by Four Agency Worldwide, explored “urgent topics” in AI from Welsh language to government regulation.

Four is an independent international agency offering marketing services in the UK and Middle East North Africa (MENA). Under the umbrella of Four Cymru, their offices in Cardiff and Aberystwyth offer a pan-Wales reach.

The roundtable featured a series of discussions on the impact of AI across various sectors, with Four’s chief digital and AI officer, Luke Alexander, leading the discussion on the latest advancements and future trends in connection with artificial intelligence alongside group chief executive Nan Williams, board adviser Darran Phillips and managing director Cymru, Amelia Stevens.

In attendance were industry leaders from prominent Wales-based businesses including Admiral, Airbus and Wales & West Utilities. Together they explored using AI to assist, automate and transform their organisations, sharing insights from their respective fields.

The debate, conducted under Chatham House rules, saw a special focus on the role AI can play in Welsh businesses, with delegates highlighting new opportunities and issues around the Welsh language and the increased importance of government investment and effective regulation.

Lianne Moulder, corporate governance communications at Admiral Group, said:

“This was an incredibly valuable discussion, and it was great to be able to take part and share my insights and hear how other Welsh organisations are using AI.”

Nan Williams, group chief executive at Four Worldwide Agency, said: