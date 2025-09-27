Business Leaders Back Invest in Swansea Initiative

Two of Swansea's leading business figures have voiced strong support for Invest in Swansea, the city's new initiative to attract UK and international investment.

The programme, launched by Swansea Council and Swansea BID (Business Improvement District), provides a one-stop platform for showcasing the city's £1 billion regeneration programme and making it easier for investors to explore opportunities across multiple sectors.

Adam Gibbons, Property Director at Centurion Group, owners of Swansea's Quadrant Shopping Centre, said:

“Invest in Swansea is a real milestone for the city. “It shines a spotlight on the scale of what's happening here – from leisure and retail to housing and digital – and gives investors the confidence to see Swansea as a place where big ideas can thrive. “The Quadrant has always been at the heart of the city centre, and we're excited to be part of this next chapter.”

Peter Loosmore, of St Mary's Square Developments, said:

“The timing of this initiative couldn't be better. A huge number of regeneration schemes are proof that Swansea is evolving at pace, and the Invest in Swansea platform gives us a vehicle to share progress and plans directly with investors. “It's about showing that Swansea is open, ambitious and ready for partnerships that deliver lasting value for the city and its communities. We're proud to be backing it.”

Swansea Council said the backing of the business leaders reflected the collaborative spirit underpinning Swansea's transformation, where public and private partners are working together to deliver new jobs, growth and opportunity.

Investors are encouraged to explore opportunities at www.investswansea.com and connect with the Invest Swansea team for tailored support. Visitors can explore current and future development plans and access guidance on navigating planning and regulations.