Business Leader to Deliver Jessie Donaldson International Women’s Day Lecture

Dr Debra Williams, one of the UK’s leading business leaders and Pro Vice-Chancellor, Commercial and Business Relations, at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD), will deliver this year’s Jessie Donaldson International Women’s Day (IWD) lecture on March 10.

IWD is a specific day dedicated to the advancement of women worldwide. Marked by millions of people on March 8, IWD celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality.

Dr Williams will share highlights from her professional journey at the event, which takes place at the university’s Reading Room in the Alex Building in Swansea at 12pm and has been sponsored by IDNS. It is the latest in a new annual series by UWTSD in memory of Jessie, anti-slavery campaigner, activist, and teacher, in collaboration with the University’s Women’s Network and is open to all.

The theme for this year’s campaign is ‘Accelerate Action.' Focusing on the need to ‘Accelerate Action’ emphasises the importance of taking swift and decisive steps to achieve gender equality.

Dr Williams is renowned as an instinctive talent for generating growth and identifying new business opportunities. She has held several senior roles and has worked at a management level at some the UK’s most well-known businesses including Confused.com, Admiral, Tesco Bank, NCR, Covea, Swansea University and News Corporation. During her time as Managing Director of Confused.com, the first UK comparison site and arguably the first in the world, Debra built the business into one of the UK’s leading aggregator sites.

Among her many accolades are being named Welsh Woman of the Year for Innovation, being recognised as one of the UK’s top 200 business women by the late Queen and being awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award and an honorary doctorate by Swansea University. She has also been awarded an honorary doctorate by Bangor University.

Dr Williams is an angel investor and consults with companies both in the UK, Europe, and the US. She sits on the Board of The Principality Building Society, Co-op Insurance and Chairs GCRE Ltd. Until recently she was Chair of both Careers Wales and Local Democracy & Boundary Commission for Welsh Government and sat on the board of The Alacrity Foundation and Milford Haven Port Authority. She is also a business ambassador for Ty Hafan and a trustee of Victim Support.

Dr Williams said:

“Sharing my professional journey on International Women’s Day is not just about reflecting on the past, it’s also about inspiring the next generation of leaders. As a business leader and Pro Vice-Chancellor at UWTSD, I believe in the power of visibility, mentorship, and storytelling to break barriers and empower women to reach their full potential.”

Alison Harding, UWTSD’s Executive Head of Library and Learning Resources, said:

“The Women's Network is really looking forward to celebrating International Women's Day with Dr Williams, giving us the opportunity to listen to each other's stories, and in doing so recognising the power of role modelling in inspiring women at all levels of the organisation. “We also welcome it as an opportunity to acknowledge the many challenges women still face in the workplace, and society more broadly, and how we can work together to drive positive change.”

Swansea woman Jessie Donaldson bravely fought slavery in America around 170 years ago. Jessie travelled to Ohio in the 1850s to operate a safe house, risking fines and prison sentences for offering shelter and protection for slaves as they tried to escape from the southern states to the north of America.