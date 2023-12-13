Business in Focus Strengths Non-Exec Board with Seven Key Appointments

Business in Focus has appointed seven new members to its non-executive board to help drive its five-year plan to unlock the nation’s entrepreneurial potential.

The new appointments include Anthony Couzens, relationship director from Corporate Banking HSBC; entrepreneur, TedEx speaker, and diversity champion, Bernie Davies; Cardiff University professor of data science and cybersecurity, Pete Burnap; chief executive of Net Zero Industry Wales, Ben Burggraaf; retired senior regeneration officer at Vale of Glamorgan Council, Jill Gorrin; director of public affairs from Grayling, Sian Jones, and; former financial director of Hodge Bank and chief financial officer of Moto Novo Finance, David James.

A social enterprise, Business in Focus, has supported the establishment and growth of businesses in Wales for over 30 years. Its portfolio includes the delivery of the Welsh Government’s flagship Business Wales service, which deploys a suite of business support services to provide expert advice on topics ranging from finance to property requirements, making skills training accessible to entrepreneurs across Wales.

The organisation is also a major landlord with a portfolio of 19 properties across the country, providing accommodation to nearly 500 tenant businesses.

Commenting on the appointments, Business in Focus Chief Executive, Phil Jones, said:

“It’s a huge privilege to welcome such brilliant people to our non-executive team. All experts in their field, they bring entrepreneurial acumen, broaden our cognitive diversity, and draw on a rich well of lived experience. “Their support will accelerate our ambitious five-year strategy to build on our successes and increase the many opportunities we have to release entrepreneurial potential and enrich lives wherever we can.”

The appointees join an already renowned board that includes: Victoria Fisher, area business manager for Lloyds Banking Group; Robert James, consultant for Geldards Solicitors; owner and partner of MDJ Law, Jennifer Jones; the corporation chair of Cardiff and Vale College, Geraint Evans MBE, and; Rhys Williams, the commercial business manager for Natwest. The board is chaired by Admiral co-founder, David Stevens CBE alongside vice-chair, Nicola McNeely, a commercial partner and head of technology at Harrison Clark Rickerbys Solicitors.