Business Doubles Turnover and Staff Numbers Following I’m A Celeb Contract

A sparkling North Wales company aims to clean up in 2023 by doubling turnover and the size of its team.

With a workforce of more than 50 people operating from its Conwy headquarters, award-winning Cleaner Care is targeting new clients in industrial and business arenas having made its name in the commercial, tourism and hospitality sectors.

As the firm prepares to mark its 18th anniversary, Managing Director Denise Lardner reflected on an exciting year which included a contract with ITV for the last series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! at Gwrych Castle, Abergele.

“Our reputation has grown and grown, so we are now among the leading independent cleaning firms in the country,” said Denise. “Being part of the operational side of I’m A Celebrity 24/7 for four months was a fantastic experience and a real honour for us, showing we can deliver on a large scale when needed. “We clean sites for huge organisations such as the National Trust, Welsh Government and the RSPB but also manage contracts for offices and various size businesses in all sectors, which shows the breadth of services we provide.”

She added:

“Our plan now is to build on that with an ambitious growth plan that will see us employ more than 100 team members and work in partnership with other leading names in the private and public sectors across North Wales and beyond.”

Recently appointed Operations Manager Rebecca Morris is among the new faces to help bring that vision to reality, but Denise insists one constant will remain.

“What sets us apart is that whatever the size of the location or the client we offer the ‘personal touch’ and are on hand to support them 24/7, which is a major USP for us,” she said. “There is the scope to continue growing given the wide variety of sectors and companies right on our doorstep, and as we approach 18 years in the industry, we are well-placed to move to the next level.”

Having started the company on her own Denise said she is thrilled to see where the journey takes her next.

“We have a high level of retention for clients, in fact my very first client is still with us to this date more than 17 years later! “I have so many people to thank, lots of our team have been with us for many years, which is unusual in this industry. “With Rebecca onboard, plus our Operations Supervisor Becky and a team of Mobile Supervisors now looking after the day-to-day operations, I can take on a more strategic role and ensure we capitalise on the many opportunities that are out there. “North Wales and the North West is one of the most vibrant economic areas in the UK, with incredible businesses, so we look forward to engaging with them over the coming months.”

