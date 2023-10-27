Business Confidence Declines in Wales But Strong Sales Growth Reported

Business confidence in Wales is below the UK average but companies reported strong domestic sales growth year-on-year, a survey of chartered accountants has found.

Sentiment tracked by ICAEW’s Business Confidence Monitor (BCM) for Wales for Q3 2023, published today (Thursday 26 October 2023), found that confidence fell to -3.2, lower than the UK average (2.9) and in negative territory; this is despite Wales having been among the more optimistic areas of the UK in the previous quarter.

Firms in Wales reported strong growth in domestic sales of 6.3% in the 12 months to Q3, faster than elsewhere in the UK and likely to have prevented confidence from falling further. This rate is expected to slow to 4.7% in the next year, in line with the average rate for the UK.

Export growth is also on the rise in Wales, and sales have grown by 4.5% in the past year, though are expected to slow to 2.1%, below the historical average for the nation and one of the lowest rates across the UK.

Cost pressures eased significantly for Welsh businesses in Q3, as input price inflation fell for the first time since early 2020, broadly in line with the UK average. It is expected this will come down further to 3.1% in the 12 months ahead, in line with the historical average for Wales.

Selling prices continued to increase, but the rate is likely to slow to 2.0% in the coming year, ahead of the historical average for Wales. Profits grew by 3.1% in the year to Q3 2023 and are expected to grow at a similar rate in the next 12 months.

Meanwhile, the tax burden was cited by 42% of businesses as a growing issue in the latest quarter, making it more prominent in Wales than the rest of the UK. Bank charges and late payments are on an upward trend, with 28% – the highest rate in over a decade – of Welsh companies reporting the former as a challenge, and this is likely straining business sentiment in the nation.

Some 40% of Welsh businesses reported staff turnover as a growing concern, more prominent than elsewhere, while employment growth moderated to 2.0% in the 12 months to Q3 2023. Salary increases remained broadly stable at 4.4%, near the record high reported in the previous quarter.

Annual capital investment growth in Wales stood at 2.6% in Q3 2023, in line with the UK average. However, it is expected this will slow down next year to 0.3%– below the historic average of 1.8%, making the nation one of the slower-growing parts of the UK.

Research and development (R&D) budgets in Wales have reduced by 1.1% in the 12 months to Q3 2023. This is expected to pick up in the year ahead but will remain subdued at 0.5%. Wales has the highest share of businesses operating below capacity, which could mean that companies are less incentivised to invest to expand output.

Nationally, business confidence remains low – particularly in the construction sector – as concerns over high interest rates and weakening sales growth persist, with sentiment at 2.9 on the index.

Robert Lloyd Griffiths, ICAEW Director for Wales, said: