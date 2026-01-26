Business Case Approved for £180m Flintshire Rock Mineral Wool Insulation Plant

Plans for a low carbon insulation manufacturing facility in Shotton to be constructed by Knauf Insulation Ltd have moved forward with the approval of its outline business case for Growth Deal funding.

Given the go ahead to proceed to the next stage by Ambition North Wales, the project is expected to deliver significant economic and environmental benefits to the region, creating new jobs in high-value manufacturing.

With £14.397 million from the Growth Deal as part of a total investment of £180 million, Knauf Insulation is looking to redevelop a site currently owned by Tata Steel into an advanced rock mineral wool factory. The facility will use submerged arc furnace technology to produce low embodied carbon, non-combustible insulation materials.

The project aims to create 137 direct long-term jobs and a further 131 indirect roles in the area. It also supports regional goals for sustainability and resilience, particularly in response to regulatory changes following the Grenfell tragedy, which have led to increased demand for non-combustible building materials.

Cllr. Dave Hughes, Lead Member for the Ambition North Wales High Value Manufacturing Programme, and Leader, Flintshire County Council said:

“This is an exciting project that brings together innovation and sustainability. We’re proud to support a project that tackles some of the most pressing challenges in construction – from decarbonisation to fire safety – while securing long-term employment and investment for our communities.”

Knauf’s investment will anchor its operations in the region and strengthen links with its nearby Queensferry site. The new facility, with a projected annual production capacity of over 100,000 tonnes, would become a major player in the UK’s sustainable construction manufacturing sector.

Ian Gornall, Project Director, Knauf Insulation Ltd, said:

“We’re delighted to see the Growth Deal funding approved – it’s a major milestone for us and shows the commitment we share with Ambition North Wales to deliver sustainable manufacturing for the future. “This investment underlines our confidence in North Wales as a hub for innovation and advanced manufacturing. The new facility will help us meet growing demand for non-combustible, low-carbon insulation, supporting the UK’s net zero and building safety goals.”

Each project within the North Wales Growth Deal is required to develop an outline business case, which forms part of a structured process concluding with the approval of a full business case as the final decision point. Approval of the business case paved the way for final project approval by Knauf Group senior management in November 2025, with construction activity planned to commence during 2026.