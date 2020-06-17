Business Butler Secures Six Figure Investment from Angel Investor

Busines Butler, who work to support local business communities, has received significant financial backing from an angel investor as the company continues to expand during the current challenging economic environment.

Angel investor Mr Keith Price met with Business Butler CEO and founder, Mr Bhupinder Sidhu, and following on from those discussions realised this was a venture he was keen to be a part of, as he explains here:

“I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to be involved and invest in Business Butler at the start of its journey. Now more than ever, businesses everywhere need as much help as they can get in navigating the complex road to profitable operations.”

Keith Price has a wealth of experience at board level, excelling in several senior sales positions in the private sector. He has built a reputation for identifying business opportunities and recognising the investment potential of companies and that was exactly what he realised here:

“Business Butler is perfectly placed to help those businesses succeed and in so doing has established a commercial model destined to deliver significant returns.”

The fact that the investment was acquired during the lockdown, when most businesses were forced into hibernation mode, is remarkable and something that CEO Bhupinder Sidhu is proud of:

“I am delighted to receive the investment and support from someone as respected as Keith. We have managed to grow during these unprecedented trading conditions and our robust business model which is suited to the digital economy and focused on local ecosystems working together has been the reason behind this success.”

With its headquarters in Swansea, Business Butler has developed a web-based business matching engine that connects small business users with fully vetted local professionals across a range of disciplines. The ‘find an expert’ web engine has drivetime functionality which means that when the engine displays the user’s expert matches they will be sorted by drivetime with the estimated journey time also displayed.

Complementing the matching service is a Recommended Business directory which is a platform for service providers to connect with the SME sector. Development of the UK’s first business advisory chatbot is nearing completion and will be ready to launch in 2021.

The Business Butler chatbot will be capable of answering thousands of questions on a variety of subjects and therefore, deliver relevant and impartial business advice for SMEs and start-ups.

This Welsh company currently has three locations live and is officially launching in Swansea and Cardiff in September 2020 with Bristol to follow at the start of 2021. Birmingham, Nottingham and Leicester will also join the Business Butler network next year. In total 200 towns and cities throughout the UK that have been identified as viable locations for Business Butler. All of which means the future looks bright for SMEs and start-ups as Business Butler continues to trailblaze its way through growth, prosperity and innovation.