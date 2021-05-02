Business Butler are Proud to be Part of the UK Government’s Kickstart Scheme

Business Butler are delighted to be playing a part in the country’s economic recovery by participating in the UK Government’s Kickstart Scheme, where they will be providing valuable work experience opportunities to 11 young candidates.

The innovative £2 billion Kickstart Scheme has been devised to create thousands of new jobs for young people throughout the UK, at a time when it is needed most. Six-month work placements will be offered to youngsters aged 16 -24 who are on Universal Credit. Under the scheme the government will fund 100% of the age-relevant National Minimum Wage, National Insurance and pension contributions for 25 hours a week, with employers given the option to top up the wage and the hours.

Business Butler Founder and CEO, Bhupinder Sidhu is excited at being able to be help kickstart young people’s careers in the most challenging of times, as he explains here:

“Opportunities for youngsters these days seem to be few and far between compared to when I started my career. The training I received in my youth equipped me well for later life and spurred me on in my journey as an entrepreneur. If we can help the careers of youngsters by providing them with valuable training and work experience then they can learn transferrable skills that will set them up for a promising future.”

As a tech startup that is rapidly evolving, Business Butler will offer youngsters a valuable and varied work experience by providing placements throughout all areas of the business. The high-quality roles available in the marketing department include a vacancy for a podcaster, as well as social media and content assistants. And staying with the digital content theme there is an excellent opportunity for a budding videographer. Other opportunities within the business include tech support roles, administrative placements, researchers and analysts.

Business Butler will also be providing employability skills mentoring for successful applicants, which will be delivered by HR professionals, Deb Barrow and Rob Baker. The mentoring will ensure those employed by Business Butler gain the most from the Kickstart scheme and as well as learning valuable work-based skills they will also develop self-confidence, vital from both a personal and professional perspective. Mentoring can have such a positive effect, especially on young people starting out on their careers and the results can be truly life-changing.

Business Butler was founded in 2018 on the philosophy of improving the survival chances of startups and SMEs. Prior to the Covid -19 pandemic 30% of new businesses in the UK failed in their first year of trading and during the past 12 months this figure has increased significantly.

As an on-demand talent platform Business Butler connects SMEs and startups via its unique matching engine to a panel of vetted business experts. These experts offer services across 15 key areas, including accounting, financial services, marketing, and human resources.

Having established themselves as the go-to place for SMEs looking for business advice and support across south Wales and the west of England, Business Butler have recently launched in Oxford, Richmond upon Thames, and Johannesburg in South Africa. With the possibility of a permanent position being available after the scheme finishes, who knows where a Kickstart placement at this pioneering and ambitious company may lead.