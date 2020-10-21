Business Booming for Cardiff Vehicle Accident Repair Centre

One of the leading accident repair centres in Cardiff, SMART Bodyshop Solutions, has continued to grow and deliver services in a controlled manner throughout the pandemic lockdown.

Continued service delivery at the business has paid off with steady growth and an opportunity to move to larger new premises in Ocean Park.

SMART, which is aligned to a number of logistic companies and vehicle hire providers, has invested almost £1 million in the new premises and plans to create at least 10 new jobs there in the coming months.

The company has moved into the 18,896 sq ft industrial unit and offices at Units 1 and 2 Pacific Business Park, on Pacific Road on a 10 year lease with an option to purchase. The landlord was advised in the transaction by property consultancy Knight Frank.

Director Barrie Thomas said:

“Business is going exceptionally well today and our decision to continue trading through the pandemic was not taken lightly. We had to insure that the safety of our staff and our customers was primary. Our ability to deliver on this has resulted in a number of new insurance, fleet, trade and retail customers and given us the opportunity to expand and double our workshop footprint, allowing us to deliver on our promises and build on our success.”

Neil Frances, partner at Knight Frank in Cardiff said: