Business Beats Cancer Cymru Announces New Chair

Business Beats Cancer Cymru has announced a new chapter in its leadership alongside celebrating a significant fundraising milestone in support of Cancer Research UK (CRUK).

Since its launch in 2023, Business Beats Cancer Cymru has raised more than £150,000 to fund vital cancer research projects across Wales. This achievement has been made possible through the energy, generosity and commitment of its community, alongside three hugely successful gala dinners that have brought businesses together for a powerful cause.

Business Beats Cancer Cymru is now marking an important transition in leadership as Co-Chairs Sarah Williams-Gardener and Bethan Lewis step down from their roles.

Sarah Williams-Gardner will be stepping down from the board entirely, while Bethan Lewis will continue to support the gala dinner as a member of the board.

Keith Hayward, who has served as a committed board member for over 18 months, will step into the role of Chair. Keith will lead Business Beats Cancer Cymru into its next phase of growth and ambition.

Keith Hayward, incoming Chair of Business Beats Cancer Cymru, said:

“I’m honoured to take on the role of Chair and build on the fantastic results already achieved under Sarah and Bethan’s leadership. Together, we can continue to grow our impact and support vital cancer research across Wales.”

Business Beats Cancer Cymru is also seeking to expand its board and welcomes expressions of interest from individuals who are passionate about making a difference through business-led collaboration.

To learn more or to get involved, please contact: Business Beats Cancer Cymru’s relationship manager, Louise Gash, by emailing louise.gash@cancer.org.uk or by visiting here.