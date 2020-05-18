Business Advisory Team Set up to Support North Wales Businesses

An expert team has been established to support North Wales businesses through the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

DBF, known previously as Deeside Business Forum, has set up a Business Advisory Team to provide help to organisations throughout the region facing difficulty as Covid-19 continues to impact on trading and cash flow.

The specialist team of volunteer advisors will be on hand to businesses across North Wales to help with accessing loans and grants, strategic planning and issues such as legal and HR.

Advisers will be able to liaise with businesses seeking support and direct them to the relevant services.

The service is totally independent, free and is up-and-running now via email and telephone.

Askar Sheibani, chair of DBF, said:

“We have a great, strong and resilient business community in North Wales that contributes significantly to our wider economy. “The establishment of this advisory team will provide companies in our region with support through this difficult time as we cannot afford to see our businesses and communities wiped out and the North Wales economy going into free fall. “I would encourage any organisation or business that requires help to reach out to our dedicated team of professionals immediately.”

A number of businesses from across a variety of sectors have already benefitted from the support of DBF during the coronavirus crisis, with professionals across the region coming together to share expertise.

Representatives from DBF have also been actively campaigning and lobbying representatives from the UK and Welsh Governments, Members of the Senedd and Members of Parliament to stress the importance of support for business in North Wales – particularly in the manufacturing, hospitality and leisure sectors.

To contact the DBF Business Advice Team, email [email protected] or call 07720 640046.

For more information visit www.deesidebusinessforum.co.uk