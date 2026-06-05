Bus Operator Secures Funding to Invest in Its Fleet

Independent bus operator Sargeants Brothers has secured a £1 million hire purchase funding package to renew and modernise its service, improve reliability and support future growth.

The firm was founded in 1928 by mechanic Charlie Sargeant, who bought and refurbished a bus to transport local farm workers and residents into town on market days. Today, Sargeants Brothers runs 45 vehicles across commercial routes and local authority services on behalf of Transport for Wales and Herefordshire Council, serving communities across both Wales and England.

Since acquiring the business in 2019, founder Matt Evans has accelerated the firm's growth, including purchasing more than £3 million in newer vehicles and a recent move into a newly refurbished depot near Hereford. The latest funding from Lloyds forms part of the operator's commitment to improve passenger experience while creating a sustainable platform for growth.

This investment has already transformed the age profile of the fleet. While the average bus on UK roads is around nine years old, Sargeants Brothers has reduced the average age of its vehicles to under six years through a combination of new and late second-hand vehicle purchases.

Alongside fleet investment, Sargeants Brothers continues to review and adapt its commercial routes to reflect changing demand across Herefordshire, including new housing developments and employment areas. The business is also investing in recruitment and training as part of plans to expand its workforce and bring younger talent into the industry.

The operator recently increased its licence capacity from 45 to 60 vehicles, creating room for further expansion over the coming years.

Matt Evans, owner and Managing Director at Sargeants Brothers, said:

“This funding gives us the confidence to keep investing in the business, from newer vehicles and better facilities through to the overall experience we provide for passengers. In rural areas especially, bus services play a hugely important role in keeping communities connected, and it's vital that operators continue to evolve to meet those needs. “It's been great working with the Lloyds team throughout the process. They've really understood our long-term approach to investment and growth and have supported us in putting the right foundations in place to continue improving services for local communities.”

Daniel Cherry, Relationship Manager at Lloyds, said: