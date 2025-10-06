Bus Operator Opens New State-of-the-Art Depot in Taffs Well

Bus operator Stagecoach is set to open its new depot in Taffs Well.

The facility represents a £300,000 investment for the business, designed to deliver cutting-edge engineering technology, an improved working environment for staff, and long-term support for future growth in the region.

The new depot is the first in South Wales to be equipped with Stertil Koni mobile column lifts and four-post ramps, giving engineers superior access and visibility when maintaining vehicles.

The site has also been designed to improve the working environment for colleagues with modern workshop facilities, upgraded rest and control areas, enhanced welfare facilities for drivers, EV charging stations to support a greener fleet, and expanded car parking facilities.

Stagecoach South Wales will relocate existing staff to the new depot and create additional roles, further strengthening its workforce of more than 800 people across South East Wales.

Martin Gibbon, Managing Director for Stagecoach South Wales, said:

“The opening of our new Taffs Well depot is an incredibly exciting milestone in our journey at Stagecoach South Wales. The improved facilities will be a game-changer for colleagues with better restroom facilities, new state-of-the-art engineering equipment and improved rest areas for our drivers.”

John Edmunds, Engineering Director, added: