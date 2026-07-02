Burnham Devolution Drive ‘Could Shift Power Closer to Welsh Communities’

Andy Burnham’s drive towards devolution could see more decision making moved away from Cardiff Bay and closer to Welsh communities, business leaders in Cardiff have heard.

Lord Gavin Barwell, Chief of Staff to the former Prime Minister, Theresa May, was speaking to Cardiff Business Club at its season finale.

He addressed the Club days after Andy Burnham made his first major speech since Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation as Prime Minister.

Gavin told the Club he expected that Burnham would be unopposed and would become Prime Minister later this month.

Reflecting on Burnham’s speech in Manchester earlier this week, Gavin said Burnham’s “big idea” of devolving power out of Westminster and Whitehall around the country was significant.

“What he is proposing is that…control of the utilities, regeneration and industrial policy would all sit in the office of the Prime Minister,” Gavin said. “This is a huge challenge to the authority of the Treasury.”

Burnham’s views on devolution could also be significant for Wales, said Gavin.

In his speech, Burnham said:

“It will be about offering new opportunities to extend devolution in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland by taking power deeper down. The people of Dundee and Bangor feel just as distant from Holyrood and the Senedd as they do from Westminster.”

Plaid Cymru has already made clear to the UK Government that it wants to negotiate on the Barnett formula, borrowing powers, rail and further devolution.

Asked about Burnham’s likely approach to this request, Gavin said he thought Burnham would be likely to want to “do a deal”.

Burnham is likely to be sympathetic to the idea of further devolution because of his own experiences in Manchester, Gavin said, but he added that Burnham may tell the Welsh Government that in return they would need to devolve further into Welsh communities. That, he said, could prove controversial as it could be seen as Westminster trying to dictate how the devolved administration is run.

Gavin served as Chief of Staff to former Prime Minister Theresa May from June 2017 to July 2019. May stepped down as Prime Minister in June 2019 and was succeeded by Boris Johnson the following month.

Gavin started working for Conservative Party headquarters in 1993 and worked closely with Party leaders until the 2010 election.

He was an MP for Croydon Central from 2010 to 2017, during which time he also served as the Minister of State for Housing & Planning and Minister for London from 2016 to 2017.

Gavin served as Government Whip, Comptroller of HM Household from May 2015 until July 2016, Lord Commissioner, Whip from July 2014 until May 2015 and as Assistant Whip from October 2013 until July 2014. He was also Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) to the

Secretary of State for Education, Michael Gove, from 2012 to 2013 and PPS to the Minister of State for Decentralisation and Planning Policy, Greg Clark, from 2011 to 2012.

He now sits in the House of Lords and is senior adviser to PwC. He advises businesses across a range of sectors and will share insights into UK politics and geopolitics, identifying trends, opportunities, challenges and risks.

Phil Jardine, chair of Cardiff Business Club, said:

“Gavin’s visit to the Club was extremely timely. His insights into the changes at the top of UK politics and their potential implications for us in Wales and for the business community, as well as his views on the broader geopolitical situation, were thought-provoking and valuable. “It was a fitting end to what has been a fantastic season at the Club, and we look forward to welcoming back our members and guests in the autumn with a line-up of speakers of a similar calibre. “We are so grateful to PwC and Dynamic X Plus for sponsoring last night’s dinner and to our Season Partners Brooks Macdonald, Bute Energy, Cardiff Metropolitan University and Swansea Building Society for supporting the Club throughout the past year. Their commitment has helped make all our events so memorable. I would love to talk to other businesses interested in getting involved as we kick off our new season in September.’’

Further details on events for the 2026/27 season will be available in due course on the club’s website here: https://cardiffbusinessclub.org/