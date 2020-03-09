Builth Wells-Based Rallynuts Stages Rally Offers New Stages for 2020

One of the most popular events on the UK rallying calendar, the Rallynuts Stages Rally, will see a new look in 2020.

Organisers Midland Manor Motor Club have opened entries to the April 18 event and have announced that the iconic and little-used Myherin stage has been added to the itinerary.

The 47th running of the Builth Wells-based forest event will utilise the fast and flowing test, adding to the popular Hafren stage which will be linked with the fans favourite Sweet Lamb to offer five stages and 45 miles of competitive action during the day.

Those who enjoy longer stages are also in for a treat, with not one of the five tests under four miles long and the closing sting in the tail offers more than 13 miles of Hafren-Sweet Lamb as the final stage of the event.

Rally organisers will ensure the best possible road conditions for all crews by offering 65% per cent of single-use forestry. Crews with smaller-engined cars and Historic Category vehicles will be able to run at the head of the field, followed by the main field.

Sponsored for a fifth consecutive year by established racewear and accessory firm Rallynuts Motorsport, the event will again be based at the Royal Welsh Showground with Rally HQ, pre-event scrutiny and the mid-event service all taking place at the venue.

The on-site Rally HQ moves to a brand-new building, utilising the impressive Members Centre for documentation and the officials’ base.

The event is proud to again be a qualifying round of the MRF Tyres BTRDA Rally Series and the Motorsport UK Pirelli Welsh Rally Championship. Crews from the West Wales Rally Spares HRCR Stage Masters, the Brian Dennis Motorsport/Marsh Commercial Welsh Historic Rally Championship and the Independent Paint Supplies Rally Challenge will also join the event this year.

Chris Ashley, clerk of the course, believes the award-winning rally is offering a cost-effective event with classic stages this year.