Built Environment Recruitment Fair Launches to Help Tackle Unemployment

A new virtual event has been launched that will look to tackle unemployment – as the number of people becoming redundant and seeking new opportunities begins the spike.
The Built Environment Recruitment Fair will be taking place on the 6th of November- and it’s free to attend for anyone seeking or providing employment, education or employment support within the built environment. The event is purely without recruitment fees or recruiters – cutting out the middle-people and connecting professionals and employers directly.
The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has caused an upsurge in unemployment and has acutely affected many professionals in the built environment sector. The pause in recruitment that many firms embarked on in response to pandemic-related uncertainty or financial strain has also acted as a barrier to employment. With the looming suspension of the furlough scheme, this may surge again. But there are also firms who’ve found opportunities within the pandemic and are growing – and this event will look to promote and highlight some of those positions.
The event will offer support from experts in CV writing, social media experts and best practice with interviews. We will provide support for professionals to find out what programs they will be eligible for. Apprenticeship schemes will be highlighted, as well as grant schemes and other support available.
Skills in the construction sector have long been a focus of industry attention due to the widespread perception of a growing “Skills gap”. In addition many firms within the built environment are embracing new technology and the pandemic has only accelerated that adoption in many ways – leading to the need for widespread upskilling, which is also a core focus.
The event has also secured a diversity of employers and education providers, from major Universities, developers, contractors and governmental organisations along with a range of other firms throughout property, construction and real estate. Some of those who’ve already confirmed their involvement in the event include:
You can register for the event here: https://www.built-environment-networking.com/event/construction-property-recruitment-fair/