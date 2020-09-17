Built Environment Recruitment Fair Launches to Help Tackle Unemployment

A new virtual event has been launched that will look to tackle unemployment – as the number of people becoming redundant and seeking new opportunities begins the spike.

The Built Environment Recruitment Fair will be taking place on the 6th of November- and it’s free to attend for anyone seeking or providing employment, education or employment support within the built environment. The event is purely without recruitment fees or recruiters – cutting out the middle-people and connecting professionals and employers directly.

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has caused an upsurge in unemployment and has acutely affected many professionals in the built environment sector. The pause in recruitment that many firms embarked on in response to pandemic-related uncertainty or financial strain has also acted as a barrier to employment. With the looming suspension of the furlough scheme, this may surge again. But there are also firms who’ve found opportunities within the pandemic and are growing – and this event will look to promote and highlight some of those positions.

The event will offer support from experts in CV writing, social media experts and best practice with interviews. We will provide support for professionals to find out what programs they will be eligible for. Apprenticeship schemes will be highlighted, as well as grant schemes and other support available.

Skills in the construction sector have long been a focus of industry attention due to the widespread perception of a growing “Skills gap”. In addition many firms within the built environment are embracing new technology and the pandemic has only accelerated that adoption in many ways – leading to the need for widespread upskilling, which is also a core focus.

The event has also secured a diversity of employers and education providers, from major Universities, developers, contractors and governmental organisations along with a range of other firms throughout property, construction and real estate. Some of those who’ve already confirmed their involvement in the event include:

ABB

AECOM

Airban Community Internet

Anderson Wilde and Harris

ANSA Digital

Atkins

Barbour ABI

Beauhurst

Birmingham City University

British Gypsum

Capitol London

Central Design

Cinnamon

CIOB

Clear Sky Sustainable Homes

CLS Risk Solutions

Constructive Collaboration

Cornerstone

Cost Plan Consult

Crossrail 2

D2i Management

Dacor Inc.

Dalcour MacLaren

DCW Group

Direct Growth Consulting

Engie

Equinox

Frame

Gleeds

Greater Lincolnshire LEP

Green Life Buildings

HCUK

Helix Construction

Highbridge Business Park

HS2 Ltd

Imperial College London

Ingleston QS Services

Kennwin

KPMG

Langley Roofing Systems

Lavigne

Lonsdale Lear Corp

Leed Associates LiveWest

London South Bank University

Lucion

National Trust

Newforma

NHI Investments

Northgate Vehicle Hire

One Manchester

Optimas

Pagabo

Perfect Circle

Pick Everard

PiP Architecture

PJC

Plymouth City Council

Property House Marketing

Recoup Capital

Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council

Robertson Timber Engineering

Sapcote Consulting

SAS Direct Services

Sheffield Hallam University

Sir Robert McAlpine

Sylvania

Synthetic Turf Management

Tangram Architects and Designers

Total MEP

Transport for London

Turner and Townsend

University College London

University of Edinburgh

University of Huddersfield

University of Leeds

University of Sheffield

University of Surrey

Vu.City

Waterman Aspen

Westminster University

Willmott Dixon

Willmott Dixon Interiors

Zara

And Many More…

You can register for the event here: https://www.built-environment-networking.com/event/construction-property-recruitment-fair/