Building Work to Start this Autumn on New Haverfordwest School

Building Work to Start this Autumn on New Haverfordwest School

Construction work is set to start this autumn on the new Haverfordwest High VC School.

The new £48.7 million school is set to be built on the site of the former Sir Thomas Picton School, most of which has now been demolished.

The new-build Haverfordwest High VC School will accommodate 1500 pupils aged 11-16 and 250 sixth form form pupils.

The planned completion date for all works on site, including the leisure facilities, is 2022.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s technical in-house team appointed the contractor Morgan Sindall to develop the design of the new school.

Rob Williams, Area Director for Morgan Sindall, said:

“We are delighted to be delivering such a prestigious project for Haverfordwest and very happy to report the demolitions of the old school are progressing well and on programme to complete soon. “The design of the new school has also developed as planned and we are looking forward to starting the main build. Working with the Pembrokeshire County Council team has been a great experience, and a collaborative effort has ensured progress has not been unnecessarily delayed by Covid-19.”

The designs consists of a two-storey school building with a central space which acts as the meeting, dining and general gathering area.

Externally, the scheme will boast extensive sports facilities including playing fields, a WRU 3G standard rugby pitch and tennis facilities as well as parking, coach drop-off and road alterations into the existing site.

The project also includes a separate sports and leisure facility, which will be fully available to the school during school hours and members of the public outside school hours.

The planning application is due for consideration in October 2020.

Cllr Guy Woodham, Cabinet Member for Education and Lifelong Learning, said:

“Given the many challenges this project has had to face it is extremely pleasing to be where we are today. I am also delighted that despite Covid-19, progress has been maintained with opening of the new school remaining as scheduled for September 2022. “I should like to thank everyone who has supported and been involved in this project and contributed to the achievements to-date. Everything is on course for Haverfordwest to have a fantastic modern new school.”

Cllr Phil Baker, Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, said it was an exciting chapter in the education provision in Haverfordwest.

“The state of the art facilities provided in the new complex, coupled with the exciting new spaces, will give pupils and staff a 21st Century experience,” he said. “I would like to thank the School, Design, Architect and Education teams for bringing us to the point during very difficult circumstances.”

Jane Harries, Headteacher of Haverfordwest High VC School, said: