Building Society Hosts Event to Celebrate Pride

Principality Building Society hosted hundreds at a breakfast event in collaboration with Wales’ biggest annual celebration of equality and diversity, Pride Cymru.

Ahead of this year’s Pride march, which saw Principality colleagues play a pivotal role in the festivities, a celebration breakfast was held at Principality House to bring colleagues, friends and family together, along with local small businesses, to celebrate and connect before joining the mile-long parade.

The breakfast event, hosted by Principality’s Chief Customer Officer, Vicky Wales, attracted more than 250 attendees, including Wales’ First Minister, Vaughan Gething. Guests also heard from several speakers who emphasised the importance of diversity and inclusion, reinforcing the core values of the Pride movement and Principality’s ongoing commitment as an ally.

Pride Cymru, Wales’ largest grassroots LGBTQ+ charity and festival, recently announced the second year of a three-year main stage sponsorship deal with Principality Building Society following a successful partnership in 2023.

This year’s event marks the 25th anniversary of Pride Cymru.

Principality plans to further support local Pride events across Wales.

Vicky said:

“It was a truly memorable occasion that emphasised our commitment to celebrating and supporting the LGBTQ+ community. We were so pleased with the turnout, and we hope that all in attendance felt a real sense of belonging, support, and joy. “I’m particularly proud of our dedicated network of colleagues. What started as a handful of Principality Pride colleagues has grown to more than 250 colleagues, friends and family celebrating together. We’re so excited to see what our three-year partnership with Pride Cymru will bring in the future.”

Ben Cottam, Head of the FSB in Wales, said:

“Seeing such a diverse range of small businesses at an event celebrating inclusivity and unity was inspiring. Those in attendance truly represent a vibrant group of innovators, each with their own unique experiences and ideas. I’m pleased to see Principality’s efforts in creating such a welcoming community for small firms and continuing to be a safe space for everyone.”

Dan Walsh, Vice Chair of Pride Cymru, said: