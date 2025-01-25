Building Society Funds School Visits to Nature Centre

Principality Building Society is funding 18 school groups to go on educational trips to Xplore! Nature.

The trips to Xplore! Nature, at the Wrexham University Northop campus, are the latest in an ongoing partnership. Since November 2021, Xplore! Science Discovery Centre has been delivering interactive workshops in collaboration with Principality, impacting over 3,800 children by enhancing their knowledge in Science, Technology, Engineering, The Arts and Maths (STEAM) based subjects.

Tony Smith, Chief Impact and Governance Officer at Principality Building Society, said:

“Supporting young people’s passion for nature and science is so important, especially when it comes to big topics like climate change, biodiversity and sustainability. We genuinely care about inspiring the next generation to explore and connect with the natural world. That’s why initiatives like Xplore! Nature means so much to us, they give young people the chance to experience the wonders of science and nature in a hands-on way. It’s not just about sparking curiosity; it’s about planting the seeds for a lifelong commitment to sustainability. By investing in young people today, we’re also investing in the future of our environment and the communities we’re proud to serve here in Wales.”

Through the funding from Principality, Xplore! has been able to offer fully funded sessions, alleviating financial barriers for schools. These funds also cover the transportation costs to and from the forest school site, which is often a significant challenge for many schools. This means that school groups can now participate in activities that would otherwise be out of reach.

“The funding from The Society is making a huge difference,” said Anthony Potts, Xplore! Forest School Leader. “It allows us to continue delivering interactive, hands-on learning experiences for students who might not otherwise have access to such opportunities. The support is not just about the educational sessions themselves, but also about removing the financial barriers that often prevent schools from taking part.”

Jack Moulton, Year 6 Teacher from Brynteg CP School, added:

“A fantastic day was had by all, and we were very pleased with the organisation and the knowledge of the staff. Our Year 6 pupils thoroughly enjoyed the day, especially the range of activities. The Xplore! team was superb, and we are grateful to them for providing our pupils with such a memorable experience. A big thank you to The Society for the funding that made this trip possible.”

On the day of their visit, students engaged in a variety of activities designed to bring science and nature to life. They explored the mathematics behind trees and soil, crafted clay creatures, and conducted biodiversity surveys, each activity designed to emphasize numeracy and foster curiosity.

The funding from The Society continues to enable Xplore! to engage with over 150 school children across Denbighshire, Flintshire, Wrexham, and Cheshire in 2024, with plans to reach an additional 150+ children in 2025. These sessions aim to build students' numeracy skills while promoting well-being in a natural environment.