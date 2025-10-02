Building Society Announces New Branch Manager in Cowbridge

Swansea Building Society has appointed Christopher Rice as the new Branch Manager of its Cowbridge branch.

Rice brings with him over two decades of financial services experience to his new role, the building society said.

Throughout his career, Rice has held senior sales and managerial roles at major financial institutions including Woolwich, Barclays, Northern Rock, Virgin Money, Seren Financial and The Money Partnership. His expertise includes leading teams, providing mortgage advice, and supporting clients and communities with their financial needs.

He replaces David Osterland, who has moved to manage the Society’s Portland Street branch in Swansea.

To mark his appointment, Mr Rice will be hosting a mortgage drop-in session at the Cowbridge branch on Saturday 8th November, where he will be available to meet members of the local community, answer questions, and provide information about the Society’s wide range of tailored mortgage products.

Christopher Rice said:

“I am delighted to be joining Swansea Building Society and to be leading the Cowbridge branch. Having spent more than 20 years helping people with their financial journeys, I look forward to supporting our members in Cowbridge and the surrounding area, and ensuring they benefit from the personal and flexible approach that the Society is so well known for.”

Alun Williams, Chief Executive of Swansea Building Society, added:

“We are very pleased to welcome Christopher to the Society. His wealth of experience in financial services, combined with his commitment to excellent customer service, make him an excellent fit for our Cowbridge branch. We are confident he will continue to build strong relationships with the local community and help the branch to thrive.”

The Cowbridge mortgage drop-in session on November 8th is open to all, with no appointment necessary.