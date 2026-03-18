Building Partnerships That Can Change Industries

Glamorgan Cricket has always been about more than what happens in the middle of the pitch. Like many sports organisations today, we spend a lot of time thinking about what our platform can do beyond the game itself – how it can support communities, open doors for new audiences and create partnerships that genuinely add value.

That thinking has shaped the way we approach commercial partnerships. The traditional model in sport is familiar to everyone: logos around the ground, branding on shirts, and a hospitality package on matchdays. There is nothing wrong with that model and it remains important. But increasingly we are finding that organisations want something different. They want partnerships that align with their objectives and values, and that can help them make a meaningful impact.

Our partnership with Admiral is a good example of how that approach can work in practice. It is not a conventional sponsorship arrangement and, in many ways, that is exactly the point. You will not see Admiral boards around the ground or a typical rights package attached to the partnership. Instead, the focus is on purpose and on what both organisations can achieve together.

From the very beginning, the conversations with Admiral were about curiosity and about understanding what each of us was trying to achieve. Rather than starting with a list of sponsorship rights, we started with the question of what success would look like. For Admiral, one of those objectives is encouraging greater diversity within parts of its supply chain that have traditionally been male-dominated, particularly the automotive repair sector. For us, it was about continuing and highlighting the progress cricket has made in developing the women’s and girls’ game.

Cricket has not always been seen as a gender-equal sport, but over recent years there has been a huge amount of work across the game to change that. Participation programmes such as All Stars for five to eight-year-olds and Dynamos for eight to 11-year-olds have been a major part of that effort. These initiatives are delivered by local clubs and are where many young players have their first experience of the game.

In Wales, we have seen particularly strong growth in girls’ participation through these programmes. In absolute numbers, we are second among the 18 first-class counties. When that is measured as a ratio of participants to clubs, Wales is the highest. That tells an important story about the momentum behind the girls’ game here and about the accessibility of the pathway into cricket.

For brands, the growth of the women’s game opens up different opportunities from those traditionally associated with men’s sport. Partnerships are often driven less by visibility and more by narrative, purpose and the chance to be part of a sport that is still developing and expanding its audience. That journey can be powerful for organisations that want to align themselves with change and progress.

That is where the Admiral partnership becomes particularly interesting. The aim is to use cricket as an example of how a sector can evolve when it invests in the right structures and creates the right environment. The progress made in the women’s game shows that if you put the systems and the platform in place to encourage diversity, then change is possible to the point where we’re now going to have a professional Glamorgan team in 2027 and salaries in The Hundred are at record breaking levels.

Some of the changes that have helped create that environment are relatively small but important. Something as simple as adapting facilities to ensure that female players feel properly supported can make a real difference. Those types of practical steps help establish an environment where women and girls feel they belong in the sport.

Through the partnership with Admiral, we want to highlight similar initiatives taking place within its supply chain. Many organisations are already working to attract more women into the automotive sector, but those programmes do not always receive the visibility they deserve. By using cricket as a platform, we can showcase those efforts and encourage more people to consider careers that they may not previously have thought were open to them.

There is also an opportunity to bring different industries together to share ideas and experiences. Over the coming months we will be inviting members of Admiral’s garage network to Sophia Gardens during women’s matches. The aim is to create an environment where people can see the growth of the women’s game, exchange perspectives and explore how investment in diversity can strengthen businesses.

The wider context for all of this is the continued growth of women’s cricket. The women’s side of the game is moving towards a fully professional structure in the coming years, and competitions such as The Hundred have helped bring new audiences into cricket. Welsh Fire in particular provides a platform where some of the world’s best female players will be performing in front of large crowds and new viewers.

Visible role models at that level can have a powerful influence. When young players see elite athletes representing their region and country, it reinforces the idea that there is a pathway available to them in the sport. That inspiration at the top of the game feeds directly into the participation we see at grassroots level.

For Glamorgan, the key lesson from this partnership is that commercial relationships work best when they are built around shared objectives. Instead of starting with a list of sponsorship assets, it is far more productive to begin with a clear understanding of what both organisations are trying to achieve and then design a partnership around those goals.

If we can use cricket as a platform to highlight new opportunities, encourage diversity in other sectors and create meaningful employment opportunities for women, then that represents real progress. That is ultimately what this partnership with Admiral is about – not just supporting the growth of women’s cricket, but demonstrating how sport can help inspire change well beyond the boundary.

Ed Rice talks about this and more in Beyond the Boundary, The Glamorgan Cricket Podcast. Listen here.