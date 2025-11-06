Building Contractor Hands Over New Homes for Affordable Rent in Market Town

Building contractor SJ Roberts Construction Ltd has handed over 18 new homes in the Powys market town of Knighton.

The homes will be available on an affordable rent basis via housing association Barcud.

The development, known as ‘Cwrt Y Clawdd’, is located on West Street close to the centre of the town and is comprised of 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom homes all of which boast A-ratings for energy efficiency thanks to the inclusion of air source heat pumps, MVHR and solar PV panels.

Work commenced on the development in 2024 and has been completed within budget. The properties are all now let to residents with a connection to Knighton.

Mike Sambrook, MD at SJ Roberts Construction, said:

“Delivering homes of this type is about so much more than simply constructing new properties. We are fortunate to have built a long-standing and positive working relationship with Barcud on a wide range of developments across Wales and work closely with them to identify not only where the homes are most needed, but also the mix of homes that are most appropriate to the communities that they’re located in. “These homes, as with so many that we’ve delivered in partnership with Barcud, boast superior energy efficiency credentials that will no doubt appeal to many future residents.”

Geraint Roberts, head of development at Barcud, added:

“It’s always a moment of great pride when a development like Cwrt Y Clawdd reaches completion and these homes look fantastic. The team at SJ Roberts Construction has delivered a site that all can be proud of. “Every new home on the Cwrt y Clawdd estate was allocated and given to individuals and families who were already on Powys County Council’s Common Housing Register. It’s great to see the houses now becoming homes and we wish all the residents the very best for a happy future at Cwrt y Clawdd.”