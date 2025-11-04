Building a Sustainable Future from Our Purpose and Place

There’s something powerful about the idea of new industry rising from the ground where the old one stood. In Ammanford, where the coal seams once powered the country, our team at Coaltown Coffee is now roasting what we call the new black gold – coffee with purpose.

When I started Coaltown at 19, it wasn’t just about creating a business. It was about finding a way for a post-industrial town to have an industry again; one that could employ local people, build skills and pride, and show that small communities still have the power to reinvent themselves. That sense of purpose has shaped every decision we’ve made since.

Sustainability isn’t a department or a policy; it’s a mindset. It means asking, every time we do something: what’s the impact? On our team, on our town, and on the places our coffee comes from. Businesses today can’t afford to overlook that. Having a social conscience is no longer optional. It’s part of what it means to be modern, relevant, and resilient.

That thinking was behind our decision which led us to become Wales’ first B Corp food and drink producer. We began the process quite early, about five years into our journey. It was tough – and it’s meant to be. B Corp accreditation isn’t something you can bolt on. It tests every part of your operation, from how you treat your staff and suppliers to your environmental impact and governance. But because we were still a small and flexible team at the time, we were able to adapt and learn quickly. The certification gave us a structure for growth, a framework to improve, and a clear sense of accountability.

Being a B Corp means we’re independently audited on what we say we do. It also means we’re part of a community of businesses that share the same ambition – to use business as a force for good. The learning you get from that is invaluable. Each recertification round challenges us to do better, and the process keeps sustainability live within the business rather than something we tick off once and forget.

Our sense of purpose extends from the roastery to the people behind the counter. We employ around 30 people now, between our Ammanford base, our espresso bars in Pontarddulais and soon elsewhere, and our wholesale and retail operations. We supply about 400 cafés across the UK, and we want everyone who works with us, staff or partner, to feel part of something meaningful.

That starts with paying the real Living Wage and making sure communication runs right through the company. Every week begins with a team meeting where we share what’s ahead, talk through any issues, and taste our latest roasts together. We end the week looking back on what we’ve achieved and what we can improve. That culture of openness and reflection has become central to how we run the business.

Sustainability also shapes our decisions – how we source, how we package, how we deliver. We’re conscious that even well-intentioned change has to work in practice. Operating in rural Wales means we have to think carefully about things like switching to electric vehicles and how to balance efficiency with environmental impact. It’s about steady, continuous improvement rather than perfection overnight.

We’ve found that there’s plenty of help available to businesses in Wales that want to take that kind of approach. These initiatives help businesses benchmark where they are and identify practical next steps. For us, that’s been about keeping sustainability part of our daily decisions rather than a separate project.

Ten years on, we’re entering a new phase for Coaltown, expanding our own espresso bars, refreshing our brand, and growing our export and e-commerce business. But the goal hasn’t changed. We still start each day asking what we can do to bring industry back to places like Ammanford, and how to do it in a way that leaves things better than we found them.

That’s what sustainability means to me. It’s not just about carbon or packaging; it’s about creating a business that adds value to its community and the wider world. If we can do that from a small town in South Wales, there’s no reason others can’t too.

Scott James talks about this and more in the Food and Drink podcast. Listen here.

Find out more about Welsh Government-funded sustainability support for food and drink producers here.