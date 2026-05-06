Building a Pathway From Science Play to Skilled Careers

A child making slime in a lab or navigating a hands-on exhibit is not an obvious starting point for a conversation about workforce development, yet that is exactly where much of it begins. As Techniquest reaches its 40th year, it is a useful moment to set out more clearly how those early experiences connect to the skills and industries shaping South Wales.

Those first encounters with science and technology are not incidental. They are the point at which interest is formed, often long before subject choices are made or careers are considered. In a region that is home to highly specialised sectors – for example the compound semiconductor cluster – that early awareness carries real weight. Many of the roles available locally are highly skilled, well-paid and rooted in long-term growth, yet they are not always visible to the communities around them.

Techniquest – the oldest purpose-built science discovery centre in the UK – has a part to play in bringing those opportunities into view. Through interactive exhibits, live science shows, workshops, our creative zone and our planetarium, we create an environment where STEAM subjects (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) can be explored in a practical and engaging way. The KLA Lab is just one example of how that connects directly with industry, offering hands-on sessions that start to offer an insight into areas like the compound semiconductor sector while remaining accessible to younger audiences.

Alongside subject knowledge, there is a consistent focus on the broader capabilities that employers look for. Communication, teamwork and critical thinking are developed through the same activities that introduce scientific ideas, giving young people a more rounded foundation as they move through education.

We are also working to strengthen the link between what happens within the centre and the wider economy. Initiatives such as CSconnected: Sparking STEM Futures are designed to engage and inspire the next generation of engineers and scientists in South Wales via hands-on semiconductor workshops and exciting live shows, with the aim of building a sustainable pipeline of skills. That work is most effective when businesses are directly involved, helping to shape how their sectors are presented and understood.

There are a number of ways for organisations to engage with us. Some organisations support or co-develop exhibits, bringing their work to life for a broad public audience. Others contribute through workshops or partnerships that connect specific themes to real-world applications. These collaborations make it easier for visitors to see how STEAM subjects relate to careers and industries on their doorstep.

Access remains a central part of that picture. Through our Catalyst Scheme, businesses can fund school visits, including transport, which is often the deciding factor for whether a trip to Techniquest can take place. For many schools, particularly in parts of the South Wales

Valleys and areas of Cardiff and Newport, budgets are tight and informal learning opportunities can be difficult to prioritise. External support enables more pupils to take part and ensures that those experiences are not limited by circumstance.

For businesses, this offers a direct and measurable way to contribute to the communities in which they operate. It also provides a clearer link between social impact and long-term skills development, with more young people gaining exposure to science and technology and a better understanding of the opportunities available locally.

Our relationship with industry also extends beyond education. Techniquest can also host conferences, networking events and team activities, with any surplus generated through that commercial activity reinvested into our charitable work. In practical terms, that means business engagement helps to sustain and expand the reach of our programmes.

We engage around 170,000 visitors each year and, as we approach our landmark anniversary later this year, we’re working hard to grow that further. As part of our 40th year, we are introducing new exhibits over the summer, including the return of the much-loved Mirror Maze, alongside additional content across the centre. Later in the year, we will mark the anniversary itself with a programme of events where people of all ages can engage with us and we’ll be seeking to expand our outreach work with schools.

Forty years on, the purpose of Techniquest remains consistent, the connection between early engagement and future skills is clear, and the role that businesses can play within that is more defined. The organisations that choose to be involved are not only supporting access to STEAM but are also helping to shape how the next generation understands the industries that will define our region’s future.