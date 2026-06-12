Building A More Connected Skills System for Wales

Wales has a strong foundation to build from. Across our schools, colleges, universities and training providers, we see high-quality education, committed staff and learners achieving at a national and international level. From success at WorldSkills to the strength of our further and higher education institutions, there is much to be proud of.

As a nation, we also bring something distinctive with strong communities, a deep sense of identity and pride, and a shared commitment to fairness, inclusion and opportunity. Wales is a place where people want to live, work and contribute.

With a new Welsh Government in place, there is now a valuable opportunity to build on these strengths and take a more joined-up, ambitious approach to skills, education and economic growth.

In recent years, the context in which we operate has changed significantly. The impact of the pandemic, the pace of technological change including artificial intelligence, a growing focus on wellbeing and neurodiversity, and wider global and economic pressures have all reshaped the landscape. At the same time, Wales has introduced a new tertiary education model, creating the conditions to think and act differently.

This is an important moment to not look back, but to move forward together.

Skills have a central role to play in that journey. They sit at the heart of economic growth, productivity, inclusion and opportunity. When they are aligned effectively with the needs of employers and communities, they unlock potential for individuals and for the nation as a whole.

One of the key opportunities now is to strengthen how we connect the system. While each part of education and training in Wales has real strengths, the next step is to bring these more closely together so that we can ensure that pathways are clearer, transitions are smoother and opportunities are visible from an earlier stage.

Starting earlier is particularly important. For some young people, engagement with learning can begin to shift around the age of 14, especially if they do not see how their education connects to future opportunities. Providing a broader range of pathways at that stage, including technical and vocational routes such as junior apprenticeships, can help learners stay engaged, build confidence and see how their talents can translate into careers.

Across Wales, there are many examples of where this approach is working well. Partnerships between colleges, schools and employers are creating meaningful progression routes, and where those partnerships are strongest, the impact on learners is clear.

The introduction of Medr and the wider tertiary reforms give us a unique opportunity to build on this. By bringing together schools, colleges, apprenticeship providers and universities within a more coherent framework, we can develop a system that is easier to navigate, more responsive to need and better aligned with economic priorities.

This is particularly important when we consider the challenges facing some of our communities. We know that poverty, health and education are closely linked, and that improving access to skills and employment can have a wider positive impact on wellbeing and opportunity. Addressing these challenges requires a joined-up approach, with education, employers and public services working towards shared goals.

There are also practical enablers that make a real difference. Issues such as transport, access to learning and strong advice and guidance can determine whether a learner is able to take up an opportunity. By looking at these factors as part of a connected system, we can remove barriers and widen participation.

Equally, we need to continue strengthening how we present the full range of pathways available to young people. Academic and vocational routes should be seen as equally valuable, offering different ways to succeed. When learners understand the breadth of options available, from further and higher education to apprenticeships and entrepreneurship, they are better able to make choices that are right for them.

Wales is well placed to build on this. We already have strong relationships between education and industry, as well as clear strengths in priority sectors. The opportunity now is to deepen those connections, ensuring that skills provision aligns closely with current and future economic needs, and that employers play an active role in shaping provision.

Ultimately, this is about collective effort. No single part of the system can achieve this alone. It will require collaboration between government, education providers, employers and communities, working together with a shared purpose.

The goal is clear. We need to create a system where every learner can see a pathway, every employer can access the skills they need, and every community can benefit from growth and opportunity.

Wales has the foundations, the talent and the ambition. By working together and building on what we already do well, we can create a more connected, inclusive and forward-looking skills system. That’s what will give us a more prosperous, fair and equal Wales.