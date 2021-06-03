Budweiser Announces Recruitment Drive at Magor Brewery

Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I has announced it is recruiting for over 30 jobs at its Magor Brewery site in South Wales after a £70 million investment from the company. This investment will increase the production capacity of the brewery with new equipment and team members.

The jobs available range from roles in operations and logistics to more specialist roles including opportunities in automated engineering. These new roles will support Magor Brewery to supply the nation with beer brewed with 100% British barley and with 100% renewable electricity.

The company is also investing in its long-term apprenticeship programme with 12 new hires this year. Over the last six years alone, seven apprentices have completed the programme and now work as engineering team members, with four apprentices currently in different stages of the four year programme. With the latest apprentice class to graduate the programme, the team welcomed its first female automation engineer.

This expansion and recruitment drive is part of an investment of over £115million+ in Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I’s two major UK breweries in South Wales and Lancashire, increasing the company’s capacity and efficiency to produce some of the UK’s favourite pints. Magor Brewery, which brews beers including Budweiser, Stella Artois and Bud Light, is an important employer in the region, with 500 people working across a site that has been brewing since 1979.

Jessica Morden, MP for Newport East says:

“The Budweiser Brewing Group brewery at Magor plays an important role in the local community and I’m delighted that Budweiser are making such a significant investment which will increase the number of skilled jobs and apprenticeships. It represents a real vote of confidence in our community”.

Lloyd Manship, Brewery Manager at Magor Brewery, says:

“We are so excited to grow our brewery team and to offer opportunities to more young, talented apprentices. As I previously committed: when the brewery grows, South Wales grows with it, and these jobs are a sign of this progress. It’s an exciting time for our business, and we want to bring ambitious people on-board who can develop their careers.”

The announcement of these new roles at the Magor Brewery comes amid increased employment and job vacancies across the UK, according to Office of National Statistics data released earlier this month.