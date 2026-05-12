Buckingham Palace Honour for UWTSD Skills Ambassador

Lee Pratt, Manager of the University of Wales Trinity Saint David’s (UWTSD) Advanced Manufacturing Skills Academy (AMSA), has been recognised at Buckingham Palace for his outstanding contribution to education and skills development in the UK.

Nominated by the UK Department for Education and WorldSkills UK, Lee attended the King’s Royal Garden Party in recognition of his work supporting technical education, industry collaboration, and WorldSkills UK competitions over the past five years.

As UWTSD’s Skills Ambassador, Lee has played a key role in strengthening links between education and industry while promoting vocational excellence across Wales and the UK.

Lee said:

“Receiving the invitation was an incredible honour and something I am immensely proud of. To be recognised by the Department for Education and WorldSkills UK for work that I care so deeply about was both humbling and rewarding. “My involvement with WorldSkills UK has shown me the transformative impact skills competitions can have on learners, employers, and education providers. Watching students and apprentices grow in confidence, develop industry-ready skills, and push themselves to achieve at the highest level is hugely inspiring. “At UWTSD, we are committed to creating opportunities that connect education with industry, and WorldSkills plays a vital role in that mission. I am proud to work alongside colleagues, employers, and learners who are helping shape the future workforce and showcase the incredible talent we have in Wales and across the UK.”

Designed in collaboration with employers, WorldSkills competitions reflect the standards and expectations of modern industry. Competitors are challenged to perform under real-world conditions while developing resilience, creativity, confidence, and problem-solving skills alongside technical expertise.

In recent years, the university has achieved major success at the WorldSkills UK National Finals as both a medal-winning competitor institution, an official host venue and most recently in its appointment as an official WorldSkills UK Competition Organising Partner for CNC Machining and Additive Manufacturing.

UWTSD students who have benefited significantly from participating in the programme, include Digital Degree Apprentice Luke Redmore, currently completing a placement within the UK Civil Service, who credits the experience with boosting his confidence while refining his software engineering skills. Rehan Joseph, who studies Computer Networks and Cyber Security, says preparing for the Network Infrastructure Technician competition sharpened his career ambitions and professional confidence.

The university has also strengthened employer partnerships through AMSA supporting finalists including Oscar McNaughton and Tamzin Brewer from the Centre for Advanced Batch Manufacturing and trainee CNC machinist Lloyd Thomas, through its collaboration with Safran Seats GB.

These partnerships have helped create industry-focused training pathways that respond directly to employer needs while supporting learners’ long-term career development.

UWTSD's Interim Assistant Dean Richard Morgan said: