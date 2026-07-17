BT Brings Dedicated 5G+ Connectivity to Royal Welsh Show

BT and the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society are using 5G+ network slicing at the Royal Welsh Show to help power mission-critical services, support local businesses and enable real-time content sharing.

From helping Welsh food and drink businesses to process payments during peak trading periods to enabling reliable livestreaming and real-time content sharing, the technology demonstrates how 5G+ can support enhanced experiences even in the busiest environments.

Alongside providing customers with more reliable and faster mobile experiences at peak times, 5G+ – EE's most powerful form of 5G connectivity – enables new capabilities. These include network slicing, which delivers a dedicated, protected slice of the mobile network for specific use-cases, ensuring performance isn't impacted if the public network is congested.

BT is supporting multiple connections via network slicing at the show, one of the UK's largest agricultural events.

The company is preparing to launch its first slicing services for customers later this summer.

Bringing a 5G+ slice to the show marks one of the first large-scale public demonstrations of how it can support both business-critical applications and enhanced customer experiences in busy environments.

At the show, which typically attracts up to 250,000 visitors over its four-day run, BT's 5G+ network slice will power mobile payments systems for Radnor Hills and Fire and Flank, two independent Welsh food and drink companies.

Chris Butler, Radnor Hills marketing manager, said:

“With thousands of visitors stopping by our stands every day, dependable connectivity for our payment systems is essential to keeping queues moving and ensuring customers can quickly grab a drink and get back to enjoying their day. “Having a dedicated 5G+ network slice gives us greater confidence that we can continue serving people smoothly, even during the busiest periods – helping us keep visitors refreshed and hydrated throughout the event.”

David Evans, founder and director of Fire and Flank, which will be making its show debut, said:

“When demand is high, the last thing any business wants is connectivity issues slowing down card payments or creating long queues. “It's reassuring to know that the technology powering our payments is designed to perform even in one of the busiest event environments in Wales.”

BT is also using network slicing to support the show's digital engagement activities, enabling both 2026 show ambassador Teleri-Haf Thomas and the RWS team itself to livestream and upload content reliably even when thousands of visitors are on site.

Aled Jones, Royal Welsh Agricultural Society chief executive, said:

“Working with BT to showcase 5G+ network slicing demonstrates how next-generation mobile technology can support critical operations while helping us share the best of Welsh agriculture, food and rural life with audiences both on the Showground and online.”

Adam Price, Welsh Government Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, said:

“It is important that visitors and businesses alike experience high-quality digital connectivity at nationally significant events like the Royal Welsh Show. “BT and the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society have committed to ensuring the event benefits from world-class technology and I am pleased Welsh Government collaboration has helped to make this possible.”

Greg McCall, Chief Security and Networks Officer, BT, said:

“Whether it's buying food and drink from local traders, sharing moments from the show on social media, or following the action online, people increasingly expect seamless connectivity wherever they are. “At this year's Royal Welsh Show, we're demonstrating how 5G+ network slicing can help deliver exactly that.”

BT's 5G+ upgrades to the showground and neighbouring mast in Builth Wells form part of its wider investment in digital infrastructure across Wales.

Since 2020, BT has invested more than £500 million in mobile and fixed connectivity across the country, helping to deliver faster, more resilient connectivity for communities, businesses and visitors.