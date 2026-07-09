Bryn Bella Named AA Sustainable Champion of the Year 2026

Bryn Bella Guest House, an eco-friendly five-room ensuite bed and breakfast in the heart of Betws-y-Coed, has been awarded the national title of AA Sustainable Champion of the Year 2026.

The award celebrates the guest house’s deeply embedded environmental achievements and its role as a blueprint for responsible, regenerative tourism in Wales.

Long before sustainability became a mainstream hospitality trend, Bryn Bella was actively reshaping the guest experience around a zero-waste, low-carbon ethos, owners Mark and Joan Edwards said.

The AA Award joins a long line of accolades – local, national and international – collected along their two-decade journey, including being the first guest house in North Wales to achieve the Green Tourism Business Scheme Gold Award, alongside their recent ‘COPA' Gold status with the Plastic Free Y Wyddfa initiative and Silver Plastic Free Champion status with Surfers Against Sewage.

Bryn Bella's owners are committed to a hyper-local, circular economy that directly protects the nearby Afon Llugwy Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

The guest house operates on a strict policy of “thinking globally, acting locally”, including:

Renewable Energy & Innovation: Water is heated via on-site solar energy, and the property operates on 100% green electricity tariffs. Rainwater harvesting provides thousands of litres of water storage for garden maintenance.

Hyper-Local Sourcing: The award winning breakfasts feature eggs laid by Bryn Bella’s resident chickens, alongside seasonal fruits and vegetables grown directly in the property’s organic garden. Remaining ingredients are sourced strictly from local independent Welsh suppliers, keeping tourism spend inside the community.

True Circular Waste: Food waste is handled via advanced on-site composting, feeding the soil that produces the next season's harvest, completely bypassing landfill and reducing heavy vehicle traffic on local rural roads.

As pioneers of green transport infrastructure, Bryn Bella became the first guest house in Eryri to install an on-site electric vehicle charging station in 2012. Today, however, their focus has evolved in a bid to prove that the most sustainable holiday is one where the car is left behind entirely.

Bryn Bella actively integrates into the local transport infrastructure, curating bespoke itineraries for guests arriving by train or utilising regional transport networks. By leveraging local links like the regular T10 bus to the Ogwen Valley and the Snowdon Sherpa network, Bryn Bella demonstrates that visitors can experience world-class Welsh landscapes responsibly, reducing traffic congestion and emissions across the National Park.

Reflecting on the 2026 AA award, owner Mark Edwards said: