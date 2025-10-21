Browne Jacobson Renamed as Supplier on Crown Commercial Service’s Legal Panel for Government Framework

UK and Ireland law firm Browne Jacobson has been named as a supplier on Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) Legal Panel for Government Framework on Lot 1 – Core Legal Services, enabling the firm to continue to advise central government departments on a wide variety of complex legal issues.

Being named as a supplier on the new agreement strengthens the firm’s position as an experienced legal adviser to the government. Building on Browne Jacobson's track record of providing high-quality legal services to central government, the firm brings specialist expertise in areas such as large technology contracts, subsidy control, complex regulatory and public law, dispute resolution strategy and major litigation, commercial contracts, and strategic procurements.

Richard Medd, Managing Partner at Browne Jacobson, said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the firm that demonstrates the value our very experienced teams can add to central government departments and the other bodies covered by this panel. We look forward to developing that further over the next four years. “Our government practice is central to the firm's strategy, and this appointment reflects years of dedicated work by our teams in building strong relationships and delivering outstanding results for public sector clients. It positions us perfectly to expand our impact across government and reinforces our commitment to supporting the institutions at the forefront of our society.”

Peter Ware, Head of Government sector at Browne Jacobson and CCS relationship manager, added:

“We are delighted to have been successfully reappointed to CCS’s Legal Panel for Government framework. This reaffirms the strength of our specialist public law expertise and our deep understanding of the unique challenges facing central government and arm’s length bodies. We look forward to continuing our role as partner, providing the exceptional service and value the public sector requires.”

Browne Jacobson's government team consists of lawyers who specialise in advising public sector clients on the full spectrum of legal issues, from day-to-day operational matters to major strategic projects.

Crown Commercial Service supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2024/25, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £5.3 billion – supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.