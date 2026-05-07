Browne Jacobson Becomes First Law Firm to Back National Volunteering Effort

UK and Ireland law firm Browne Jacobson is backing a national effort to mobilise millions of volunteers while strengthening its employee volunteering offer.

The firm is a founder member of GoVo, the digital volunteering platform developed by Royal Voluntary Service.

Built in partnership with hundreds of charities, GoVo and GoVo for Business – the platform’s corporate interface – aim to expand the reach and impact of volunteering nationwide.

As a founder member, Browne Jacobson will work alongside Royal Voluntary Service, one of the largest volunteering organisations in Britain, to support GoVo’s continued development and champion volunteering through its national networks.

Browne Jacobson, which employs more than 1,300 staff across seven office locations, including One Central Square, Cardiff, is the first law firm to back the platform and will use GoVo for Business to scale its employee volunteering efforts. All colleagues will be able to use the platform to access and apply for volunteering opportunities in their communities and find options to suit their schedules and interests.

The new partnership builds on Browne Jacobson’s wider community engagement strategy, which also features pro bono work in partnership with LawWorks; community action programmes that support fundraising for local causes to each office; and the Browne Jacobson Charitable Trust, which provides donations for specific programmes run by small charities.

Browne Jacobson is also stepping up to support Royal Voluntary Service’s new campaign to double employee volunteering by the end of 2028. The 100 Million Hour Movement has been launched to help elevate employee morale and engagement while strengthening society through greater participation in workplace volunteering. It comes in response to clear evidence of volunteering’s many benefits.

Carole Urey, Chief Revenue Officer, Royal Voluntary Service, said:

“GoVo represents the next wave of tech-for-good and we’re delighted to welcome Browne Jacobson as a Founder Member. As a law firm working to make a difference in business and society and with connections across regions and sectors, Browne Jacobson brings valuable expertise and perspective that will help shape our offer for organisations across the UK. “We’re also pleased to have it as a 100 Million Hour Movement pledge signatory. If more businesses and employers lean in, the potential for the UK is considerable – helping to close a growing volunteer shortfall at a time of rising demand for support. “We look forward to working with the Browne Jacobson team to champion the power of workplace volunteering and supporting them to enhance their own volunteering offer with the roll out of GoVo for Business.”

Beth Dowson, partner and Community Action co-lead at Browne Jacobson, said: