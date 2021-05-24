Bron Y Wendon Caravan Park Under New Ownership

Bron Y Wendon Caravan Park, is under new ownership after a £3.625 million investment supported by Barclays.

The site offers 20 static holiday caravan pitches, 139 seasonal touring pitches and 9 cottages close to the village of Llandulas with spectacular views out to sea in every direction.

The new acquisition supports a diversification strategy from local business UK Caravans Direct Ltd as brothers and company directors Damien and Nathan Hodgson used their experience and passion for the caravan industry to acquire their first park.

Damien Hodgson, Company Director said,

“We are a local family business and have built a successful business but always wanted to operate a caravan park. Bron Y Wendon is a jewel on the North Wales coast with wonderful views and access to the wonderful attractions across North Wales. As part of this acquisition, we have secured 9 existing jobs and plan to take on 3 additional staff as the needs of the business grows.”

Gary Fletcher, Barclays Relationship Director said,

“Camping is so popular again and provides wonderful memories for an affordable cost. This is a family with a successful track record of operating a business. They have all the amenities you would expect from a modern campsite and plans for further investment to upgrade the site. Bookings are strong as “staycations” prove ever more popular so what we need now is some great summer weather to compliment the beautiful views and stunning scenery.”

Damien continues,