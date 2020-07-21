Broadway to Deliver Fibre Broadband to Rural Pembrokeshire

Broadway Partners, an award winning telecoms company providing quality broadband to rural parts of the United Kingdom, has been chosen by the New Moat and Ambleston communities in Pembrokeshire to deliver FTTP (fibre to the premise) networks to their respective areas as part of the county’s Digital Connectivity Programme.

The project will connect approximately 350 households as part of the DCMS (Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport) Rural Gigabit Connectivity Voucher Scheme, created to ensure those living in more remote areas of the country have access to the same quality of broadband as is increasingly available in urban areas.

Michael Armitage, CEO of Broadway Partners said:

“We have been delivering great broadband connectivity to digitally disadvantaged areas in Wales and Scotland since our first commercial operations in 2016. As Openreach accredited users of PIA (Physical Infrastructure Access), and with the complete toolkit of technology solutions, we are excited to have been chosen to help connect some of the more rural parts of Pembrokeshire to affordable, high speed broadband. “The business and social benefits of faster connectivity have been amplified during the Covid-19 pandemic, as the internet has become a lifeline for so many people and small businesses. We look forward to building a strong relationship with Pembrokeshire communities, not only by providing ultra-fast connectivity, but also helping to stimulate wellbeing and the local economy through offering skilled apprenticeships and jobs, and partnering with local charitable organisations.”

Broadway Partners is committed to ‘connecting the unconnected’ and specialises in those parts of the country that are typically forgotten by the larger broadband providers. Using a combination of fixed-wireless and fibre technologies, the company is able to reach the places that larger networks often cannot.

The coronavirus crisis has highlighted just how important digital connectivity is for those people working from home, self-isolating or caring for friends and family in rural areas. As a result, demand for the company’s services has never been stronger. Broadway’s network has comfortably absorbed the traffic increases prompted by the surge in home working, video calling and streaming, whilst retaining its 4.8/5 customer satisfaction rating.

Progress on Broadway’s network expansion has not been impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak and services remain normal. Broadway has also implemented new policies and procedures to ensure strict compliance with government guidelines on safe working practices when installing and maintaining its network.