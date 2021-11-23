Broadening Wales’ Technology Horizons Across the UK & Europe

Business News Wales talks to Mark John, Co-Founder of Tramshed Tech about the organisation’s plans for international expansion and what this means for Welsh technology businesses.

Tramshed Tech recently celebrated its fifth anniversary, and what an action packed five years it's been! Starting out as a derelict tramshed in Grangetown, Cardiff, Tramshed is now a thriving community of tech, digital and creative startups and has recently been awarded business incubator and accelerator of the year by Fintech Wales. Due to increased demand, they are now looking to expand across Wales to new sites in Cardiff, Newport and Swansea.

What sets Tramshed Tech apart from other co-working spaces, is its connectivity. As well as partnering with the likes of Google for Startups, Geovation and Barclays Eagle Labs, Tramshed are key players in strategic initiatives across the UK to include the UK Tech Cluster Group, Tech Wales Advocates, Cyber Innovation Hub and Guinness Enterprise Centre.

Tech Spark Wales is Tramshed Tech's latest strategic grouping in partnership with Tech Spark UK and will work with tech and digital companies large and small, on both sides of the Severn Estuary, to represent the strategic interests of the Welsh and English technology sectors under a joint umbrella brand.

This newly formed not-for-profit grouping has been cemented by simultaneously signing a formal cross-channel partnership agreement with Paris-based innovation hub – St. Quentin-en-Yvelines (SQY). SQY plays host to the largest innovation campus in France as part of Paris Saclay, the first Tech cluster in France and one of the top 8 worldwide according to MiT Tech Review.