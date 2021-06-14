Broadband Progress for Powys Communities

Exciting work to bring high-speed futureproof broadband to Powys’ rural communities is now gaining momentum, thanks to a pilot project led by Powys County Council.

The initial pilot, funded by Arwain, the Welsh Government and EU funded LEADER rural development scheme in Powys, as well as the Rural Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme, focused on three Powys communities to improve their broadband and develop a toolkit to help other communities with the process.

In early 2021, the Community Councils of Aberedw/ Glascwm and the Rhiwcynon Ward (Dwyriw and Manafon) alongside the respective project working group, identified the scope of the pilot area within their community.

Following this, letters were drafted by the community councils and distributed by the chosen supplier, Broadway Partners. All premises within these communities should have now received a letter.

To date, just over half of Aberedw/Glascwm residents have registered their interest, the number of residents in the Rhiwcynon Ward (Dwyriw and Manafon) is just under a third. We would encourage residents in either of these communities that would like to improve their connectivity to get in touch with the respective community council.

Our third pilot area in Llanafan Fawr and Llanwrthwl is at a more advanced stage, however it is not too late for residents in either of these communities, who are interested in improving their connectivity, to register their interest.

Cllr Iain McIntosh, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, said:

“I am delighted that following the success of the Yscir Internet Project I set up, together with other similar schemes set up by other communities in Powys, this pilot is gaining some momentum. It is such an innovative project which will go on to benefit many more residents, businesses and communities throughout the county.

“Anyone living within the pilot communities who does not currently receive 100mps broadband is strongly encouraged to participate in order to support their community.

“Internet connection is such an integral part of today’s society and I think the Covid pandemic has really shown us the extent to which we rely on good Wi-Fi, to keep us entertained, connected and to be able to work from home.

“Being such a rural county really has its challenges when it comes to connectivity, however we, as a council, are working hard to fill in the gaps and improve this for our residents.

“The work of the council’s Community Broadband Officer will also help to drive this work forward and support all Powys communities.”

If you live within these communities and are interested in getting ultra-fast fibre broadband to the premises, please contact the Community Broadband Officer via [email protected]

Each community also has its own dedicated Facebook page

Aberedw & Glascwm Community Broadband Scheme – Home | Facebook

Dwyriw and Manafon Community Broadband Scheme – Home | Facebook

Llanafan Fawr and Llanwrthwl Community Broadband Scheme – Home | Facebook

If you live in Powys but not in the identified pilot area and would like further information on maximising your broadband, including the grants and support available to help improve connectivity, information can be found on the council’s website – https://en.powys.gov.uk/article/10258