Bro Radio’s Community Awards Returns with New Headline Sponsor

Bro Radio has announced the return of its Community Awards.

Supported by new headline sponsor Victoria Park Mazda, the event will honour the best of business, sport, the third sector and community in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Bro Radio has been working with Victoria Park Mazda for several years, with the car dealer partnering with the Vale-based community station to deliver the awards in 2026.

Now in its third consecutive year, the event will return to its original home at Barry’s Memo Arts Centre with two new categories. The new categories will celebrate heritage, arts and culture and uniformed individuals, alongside 11 other categories.

The 2026 Awards categories are:

Business Of The Year, sponsored by CJCH Solicitors

Community Champion, sponsored by Thornton Travel

Community Group Of The Year, sponsored by Daniel Matthews Estate Agents

Entrepreneur Of The Year, sponsored by Rosedew Farm

Heritage, Arts and Culture Award, sponsored by Mack Events

Sports Club Of The Year, sponsored by Cardio Core Fitness

Teacher Of The Year, sponsored by Cardiff and Vale College

The Bryan Foley Award, sponsored by Barry Town Council

The Charity Award, sponsored by Enaid Accountancy

The John Lewis Community Event Of The Year

Triumph Over Adversity, sponsored by Specsavers Barr

Volunteer Of The Year, sponsored by Churchfields Home Care

Young Person Of The Year, sponsored by Fun Harbour

Nominations are open until Friday 17th April 2026, via www.broradio.fm/awards

“Victoria Park Mazda is a family-run business, with community being a really important part of what we do. It helps us to connect with the community, build the brand, but also interact with local people and feel part of a family experience,” said Peter Marshall, Managing Director of Victoria Park Mazda. “We’ve got a long-standing business relationship with Bro Radio, but for me personally, I’ve lived in the Vale of Glamorgan for over 10 years, and I think the most important thing is community members, who I feel should be recognised for the hard work they do, much of which is done voluntarily, free of charge.”

Bro Radio Operations Director Nathan Spackman said:

“We’re excited to be bringing an even bigger Community Awards back to Barry’s Memo Arts Centre, with two new categories expanding the recognition that the awards bring to our local community.” “Victoria Park Mazda have been a long supporter of Bro Radio, and we’re thrilled to be working with them once again on this event, which wouldn’t be possible were it not for the support of each of our sponsors and our volunteer team, who help to bring this event to life.”

Bro Radio’s Community Awards will take place on Friday, 5th June 2026, with guests being treated to a pre-awards networking, drinks and canapes reception sponsored by United World Logistics, before the black-tie awards ceremony, where each of its 2026 winners will be announced.