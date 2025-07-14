Bro Radio Partners with Chris Davies Estate Agents for Summer Tour

Bro Radio, the local radio station for the Vale of Glamorgan, is heading on tour this summer.

The Bro Radio van will be visiting seven locations during a Six Weeks of Summer campaign, which has been supported by Chris Davies Estate Agents.

Each Wednesday from 16th July to 27th August, Ceilia Hamblin will be broadcasting live from 12 pm – 2 pm at a different town centre, tourist attraction or event across the Vale of Glamorgan.

The tour aims to build stronger relationships with local communities, whilst championing how Bro Radio can help promote local businesses and organisations, champion local events and give voice to local news stories.

Starting on 16th July in Penarth Town Centre, the tour will head to Pencoedtre Fields on 23rd July for the Flying Start Fun Day, before heading to Amelia Trust Farm on 30th July and Fonmon Castle on 6th August. On 13th August, the tour will be expanded to spend the day at the Vale of Glamorgan Agricultural Show in Penlynn, before visits to Llantwit Major Town Centre on 13th August and concluding on Barry Island Promenade on 27th August.

Bro Radio’s Six Weeks of Summer campaign has been sponsored by Chris Davies Estate Agents, a family-run business that serves the Vale of Glamorgan from three offices, and which has just won Best Agency in Barry as part of the British Property Awards 2025, for the third time in four years.

Andrew Fenton, Managing Director of Chris Davies Estate Agents, said:

“As a family-run business with three offices in the Vale of Glamorgan, we’re passionate about showcasing the best that the area has to offer. After our recent support of the Community Awards, we’re thrilled to be working with Bro Radio once again to promote their summer events and activities.”

Bro Radio’s Operations Director, Nathan Spackman, said: