Bro Radio Christmas Returns to DAB

Bro Radio Christmas, the pop-up festive service from Bro Radio is set to return to DAB+.

Supported by Barry Town Council's Shop Local Committee, the service will be launched by the Town's Mayor Catherine Ianucci Williams.

The pop-up service will feature several familiar faces from Bro Radio, alongside messages from local Barry traders, news for the Vale of Glamorgan, what's going on and Christmas songs.

The Barry Christmas Festival which runs on Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd November has been organised by Barry Town Council and Vale of Glamorgan Council, with two days of live music, a Christmas Market, free Santa's Grotto, funfair and more, across Holton Road, King Square and Central Park.

The highlight on Friday will be the Christmas lights switch on after 5:45pm, which will be undertaken by the Atkinson Family, who were chosen at random to switch on the lights, after winning a Bro Radio competition.

Mum Laura and Dad Ceri, will be switching on the lights alongside 13-year-old Morgan, five-year-old Gwen and one-year-old Ellie, who'll be joined by Santa and Bro Radio's Nathan Spackman and Patrick Downes.

Those unable to get to King Square will be able to hear the switch on via Bro Radio and Bro Radio Christmas or watch live on the stations TikTok.

Speaking about the station and the need to support local businesses, Barry Town Mayor Clr Catherine Ianucci William said

“Bro Radio Christmas has been supported by Barry Shop Local, a committee set up by Barry Town Council to encourage local people and visitors to shop on local high streets, support local businesses and discover the amazing businesses that make the town a great place to shop.” “Local businesses have continued to have a difficult year, so it's important we do what we can to support them. We're so lucky to have great shops from the East to the West of Barry and it's really important that we show them our support.”

Bro Radio Christmas is available on DAB+, online at www.broradio.fm and via the free Bro Radio App from Friday 22nd November till Friday 27th December 2024.