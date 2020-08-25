Britishvolt Appoints World-Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Expert as Chief Technical Officer

A leading expert will join the team dedicated to developing and making world-leading lithium-ion battery technologies in Britain’s first battery gigaplant in South Wales.

Britishvolt's gigaplant will put Britain at the epicentre of the electrified revolution

Britishvolt, the UK's foremost investor in battery technologies, has appointed Dr Allan Paterson as Chief Technical Officer.

This key appointment is the latest step in Britishvolt's mission to manufacture next-generation lithium-ion batteries in the UK, using highly advanced technologies to put Britain at the forefront of the sustainable transport and renewable energy sectors.

Paterson, one of the world's leading specialists in automotive batteries and next-generation technologies, joins Britishvolt from The Faraday Institution where he was Head of Programme Management, spearheading research into lithium-ion batteries and garnering industry, academia and government resource to accelerate progress. Previous roles have included being Chief Electrochemist at both Cummins and Johnson Matthey Battery Systems. He holds a PhD in Chemistry from the University of St Andrews on advanced cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries.

Britishvolt CEO, Orral Nadjari said:

“We are delighted that someone with Dr Paterson's experience is joining us at this crucial phase of our development. He joins our expanding team of world-class experts, including our Chief Strategy Officer Isobel Sheldon. “With plans now advancing for our manufacturing gigaplant base, our partnerships and capital already being deployed, we are becoming well placed to create a brighter future for the British Automotive industry. This momentum will ensure that the UK is at the epicentre of electrified, zero emissions transport and advanced energy storage solutions. It's the next industrial revolution.”

Dr Allan Paterson said: