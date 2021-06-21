British Tech Start-up Transforms Welsh Tourism and Agriculture

London-based tech start-up UtterBerry has recently developed innovative 5G technology, which will transform Welsh farming and tourism thanks to funding and support from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and the Welsh Government. Now the technology is ready, UtterBerry will begin revolutionising farming and tourism through the DCMS 5G Testbed Project.

UtterBerry will work on several features for the project that will make the most of 5G connectivity on a farm in rural Wales and transform traditional agricultural practices. UtterBerry's end-to-end technology will provide the farm with connectivity to the 5G networks. When connected, the technology will be used for automated routines for feeding, lighting and cultivation, saving key resources like water, electricity and food. Farmers will also be able to use the technology to track resources levels as well as the whereabouts of their livestock, saving both time and money. Not only that, but this project will help farms ramp up productivity and play their part in the race to net-zero emissions as the UK looks forward to hosting COP26.

And this is not the first time that UtterBerry's technology has been used in this way. At Ascot racecourse, their technology was used to detect whether the grounds needed maintenance, saving staff time and resources. Similarly, at Thames Water Greenwich Pumping Station, UtterBerry’s innovative technology was used to check and warn operators of any leaks.

Farming won't be the only sector in Wales benefiting from this technology. UtterBerry will enhance Welsh tourism by bringing new features to Raglan Castle in the Welsh county of Monmouthshire. Raglan Castle will be used as an opportunity to trial these new features, with the hopes of expanding this new service to other key tourist sites. The 5G connection will provide visitors with enhanced interactivity with the castle and exhibits, offering an immersive tourism experience. Visitors will be able to access information about hidden points of interest in and outside the castle. The castle can use accurate location information to pinpoint the physical location of each user, which can be used for indoor 3D maps for the users to follow. Through use of this new technology, historic buildings will be brought into life for students.

As well as enhancing the experience for visitors, the castle itself will benefit from UtterBerry's patented sensor technology. UtterBerry will supply Raglan Castle with their sensors to monitor areas prone to damage or collapse from natural causes. Physical phenomena such as tilt, vibration, temperature and displacement will be measured and will alert staff of any dangers. This ground-breaking technology will provide an all-new, ultra-safe experience for tourists enjoying ancient buildings like Raglan Castle.

The UK Government's Digital Infrastructure Minister Matt Warman said:

“5G has so much to offer the agricultural sector, so we're proud to be powering its rollout to farms across Wales via our £200 million trials programme. “This is a fantastic project from UtterBerry and 5G Wales Unlocked which will help farms ramp up productivity and play their part in the race to net-zero emissions. I look forward to seeing it in action and using the lessons learned to level up farms across the UK.”

UtterBerry Founder and CEO Heba Bevan OBE said: