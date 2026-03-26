British Rototherm Expands Global Capability with Acquisition of Mainstream Measurements

British Rototherm Group, one of Wales’ leading and most innovative manufacturing businesses, has acquired Mainstream Measurements Ltd, a specialist in open channel flow measurement using advanced ultrasonic technology.

The acquisition, completed last month, represents a significant milestone in the Group’s continued growth and strengthens its position within the fast-evolving ultrasonic measurement market.

Mainstream Measurements Ltd is recognised as a leader in open channel flow measurement and has built a strong global reputation for its ultrasonic technology. The business brings valuable intellectual property, deep application expertise, and an extensive international installation base to the Group.

The addition of Mainstream Measurements further enhances British Rototherm Group’s ultrasonic flow and level measurement portfolio, enabling the business to deliver even greater accuracy, reliability, and performance for customers operating across a range of sectors.

Ultrasonic measurement is one of the fastest-growing segments within the global instrumentation industry, driven by increasing demand for non-invasive, highly accurate, and digitally connected solutions. The acquisition positions the Group to capitalise on this long-term growth opportunity while reinforcing its commitment to engineering excellence and innovation.

The move also reflects a strong cultural alignment between the two organisations, with both businesses sharing a focus on precision, reliability, and high-quality manufacturing.

Following the acquisition, British Rototherm Group now comprises:

Rototherm – temperature & pressure measurement, and machined component solutions

Micronics Flow Meters – ultrasonic flow measurement

Mainstream Measurements Ltd – ultrasonic flow measurement

RotoTech – ultrasonic level measurement

RTD Products – RTD sensors (Southport)

Bentley Instruments Company Limited – distribution, calibration & service (Ireland)

Rototherm Inc – regional sales & service (Americas)

The Group will continue to invest in advancing its ultrasonic technology leadership, expanding connectivity and embedded telemetry across its product range, growing its presence in the defence and energy sectors, and driving operational excellence through its “Alien Dreadnought Factory” vision.

The Group has also extended its thanks to Bev Bruce for the trust placed in British Rototherm through the transaction and looks forward to working closely with the Mainstream team to accelerate future growth.

Oliver Conger, Managing Director of British Rototherm Group, said: